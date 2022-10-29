A video of an elephant playing a drum.

Elephants are the largest land mammals on Earth. they're huge! They are intelligent too.

When I was small, I used to go to the zoo with my father, and the zoo elephant was friendly.

but in this blog post, we are going to talk about the video of an elephant playing the drum.

I was amazed when I saw this video for the first time. It's so interesting to see how it plays the drum.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. It was previously posted on Twitter by user SoloFlow786.

This video has accumulated over 900k views and 44k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "Elephant playing the drums."

This video is amazing!

"Love how she knows to lift her trunk for more resonance."

"Just remember that elephants have been this smart for like forever, regardless of your perceptions. Everyone surprised that an animal could show signs of intelligence might want to take a hard look at how they treat others in general. "

"It's nice to see the elephant's interested, but I feel like this guy needs more companions and a much more open than a wire enclosure for him to run around and roam."

"Mother Nature is simply incredibly fantastic! Thank you to all creatures great & small. Elephants"

"This made me so happy...look at the smile on that elephant!"

