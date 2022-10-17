A cute video of a pet dog meeting a newborn baby.

The love between a human and a dog is something different. The bond that these two different species share is what can be deemed as one of the purest forms of love.

I especially like to spend time with dogs; to me, they are one of the most beautiful creatures.

Sometimes dogs do some types of activities that make my heart swell with pride. Dogs have their own unique needs. The most important one is, of course, the love and companionship of humans.

So today on this blog we are going to talk about the cute video of a pet dog meeting a newborn baby for the first time.

In the first scene of the video, a father is cradling a newborn child in his arms while two companion dogs gleefully greet the child for the first time. The dog shows his affection for the newborn child by licking its face while the man sits on the stairs and shows it to the dog.

This video was beautifully recorded and depicts unconditional love.

It is comforting to see that the baby is greeted by their dogs with joy and love.

I hope that the video of this cute dog meeting a newborn baby had some effect on you too and that you found it endearing.

These are just two examples of how dogs can make us happy.

This video was uploaded on Instagram by a user with the Instagram username hdbrosriley.

The caption of this video reads, "Riley meets Rhett for the first time."

This video has accumulated over 80K views and over 9K likes.

Let’s see some of the comments made by the users.

"Goldens are the best! I remember when we brought my son home from the hospital eight years ago and our golden acted the same. Our miniature poodle, he didn’t want anything to do with us for a month. "

"I love you Riley you are a sweet boy and a good big brother."

I hope you liked this. Feel free to share your opinion on this.