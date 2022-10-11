A viral video of a hard-working bird making a nest

It takes hard work to build a house. No matter if we are humans, animals, or birds, it takes too much work to build a safe place to live.

In the same way, a video I found online of a bird building a nest caught my attention.

So today on this blog I am going to talk about the video of a hardworking bird making a nest.

At the start of this video, we can see a bird building a nest, and the hard work of this blue bird can be seen. Generally, nests are usually made in high, hidden places by birds. Nests often contain soft material for the eggs to rest on.

And secondly, part of the video shows mothers' love. A mother's love is unconditional. In my opinion, it is so wonderful that it unconditionally saves their children from any condition. It makes them feel happy, safe, and loved. It is unconditional in exchange for their actions.

I remembered my mom here, who gave love to me unconditionally and sacrificed her time for me. I love my mom so much!

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. and was first shared on Twitter by a user named Barrufet del temps.

This video has gained over 20 million views and over 180k likes.

The caption of this video reads, "Hard working mommy."

Let's see some of the comments made by the users.

I had a nest in my flower box on my balcony. During a heavy rain storm, the mom would not leave the nest getting drenched. I attached an umbrella over the nest to keep her dry. She didn't move while I did this, and I think appreciated being dry.