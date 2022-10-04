The funny video of the dog feeling jealous when not getting attention from the guardian

Sachin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMJFr_0iLDj2sD00
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @TheWoofWorld

Maybe all of us want to be loved and we want the other person to love us back. Based on my opinion, one way to show your love is through attention. You can give your loved ones attention by spending time with them, talking to them and listening to their problems, giving gifts, or doing things they enjoy.

Everyone likes to get attention from their loved ones. We all want to be acknowledged for what we do, and we also like to be thanked for what we do. I think that it is always important to show appreciation for others. It is a way of letting them know they are appreciated and making them feel good about themselves.

But today in this blog post we are going to talk about the funny video of the dog feeling jealous when not getting attention from the guardian. I always like the funny activities done by the dog. It always makes my face smile when they do that funny activity.

I have a dog and he is so cute. Every day he does something that makes me smile. I think this is because he is just a baby, and he has no idea what he can do to make me happy. He just wants to please me and make me happy, so he tries his best to make me laugh every day. He doesn't know how old I am or what I like to do or anything about my life, but he knows that if I'm laughing, then everything's going to be okay.

So let's get to the main focus of this blog post.

At the start of the video, we can see the dog feeling jealous when it sees that its guardian seems to be paying more attention to another dog.

And then what a dog does is funny. You can see this in the video.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named The Woof World.

The video has accumulated over 3 million views and over 90,000 likes.

Well, feel free to share your opinion on this.

