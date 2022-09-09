A video of a mother elephant preventing her baby from approaching the tourists.

A mother is the one constant in a world of change, a loving protector and supporter that never fails to understand and provide for her loved ones. Every culture has adapted to give its children the best possible support.

Not only in humans but also animals, mothers are nurturers, protectors, educators, and providers.

So today I am going to talk about the video in which a mother elephant shows care for the calf and protects it from the tourists.

This short clip was shared by a user named Buitengebieden on Twitter.

The video clip showed a mother elephant and her calf make their way across the road. On the other hand, the young elephant changed his course and headed for the curious sightseers.

The mother instinctively moved her baby away from the people who were looking at it and covered it with her trunk.

This video has accumulated over 1.5 million views and over 75K likes.

By seeing this beautiful video, we can surely say that mothers are the best. Your mother is the one that you will always take care of. She would never let you down when you were in trouble, nor would she judge your choices.

In this fast-changing world, we all have a lot to worry about, but you have one family member who makes sure that all your worries and difficulties are gone.

I am sure all mothers across the world will be proud of their children. And I'm sure our mothers will be proud of us too. We all love them, and they all love us too.

In short, to me, my mother is more than a friend. And it's because of the unconditional love that a mother provides.

Feel free to share your opinion on this.