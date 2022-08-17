A viral video of a cat drinking water from the water cooler by itself.

Sachin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OB5pa_0hKq318k00
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by @buitengebieden

It's not hard to find unusual and even bizarre things to read online. It's fascinating to see animal footage.

I don't know about you, but I like to watch videos of animals doing funny things, especially cats. Based on my opinion, cats are among the cutest animals, so in this blog, we are going to talk about a cat who drinks water by itself from the water cooler.

It's amazing, right? The cat is drinking water from the water cooler. I was surprised initially by watching this short clip. But let's talk about this.

This short clip video was shared on Twitter by the Buitengebieden.

The caption of the video says "Stay hydrated."

At the start of the video, the cat stands close to a water cooler and tries to get water to flow out of it. In addition, it smoothly raises the tab and drinks water.

The tweet has received over 250k likes and has been viewed over 7 million times. Over 35K retweeted the tweet.

Well, based on my opinion, cats are one of the best pets for me. By watching this video, I can see how loving this cat is. It's so cute. That's why I wish I had a cat like this.

Just drinking water, it's already great. But this cat polished the performance. For me, it seems that it works perfectly as a human being.

I think this cat is trying to show us how smart and quick-witted it is by opening the tab. The water is clean enough for a cat to drink too.

I think maybe this cat could have been trained by its owner to drink water from the water cooler.

What is your opinion on this video? Feel free to comment. I would like to read them.

Published by

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

