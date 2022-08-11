A video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral.

An online video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral. Emotionally speaking, the clip demonstrates that humans and animals are quite similar.

Maybe they can't stand seeing human beings in distress and would do everything to bring a smile to their faces. The monkey replicated this behavior, soothing the distraught man. More than a week ago, this video made its way onto the internet and promptly became viral.

Feelings are universal among humans and animals, and many animals can comfort people and vice versa. Feelings of social isolation can be alleviated by simply spending time with an animal, whether it's your pet or the neighbors.

At the start of the clip, a guy in a T-shirt sits close to a monkey. And this guy makes several movements that suggest he is anxious.

The monkey quickly deduces that the guy is struggling and offers assistance.

As he rests his head on the ape's lap, it pats him on the back and tells him to go to rest. The guy agreed, and the monkey can be seen patting the man on the shoulder in an apparent attempt to comfort and reassure him.

And this was the best part of this short clip, the part where the guy and the monkey share a moment of strong affection.

Based on my opinion, the monkey's gesture makes it clear that animals can be very affectionate and caring sometimes.

Animals can have momentous effects on our emotions.

Over 3 million people have seen the touching video on Twitter, and it has received over 40k likes.

Well, don't forget to share your opinion on this video. I would like to read it.