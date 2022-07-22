A mobility scooter was given to a veteran to help him get around and perform daily tasks.

The screenshot is taken from the video posted on Instagram by patriotickenny

A mobility scooter was recently given to a former soldier in the United States to assist him in carrying out daily duties.

On social media, a video of a veteran named Tim's reaction to it has gone viral, gaining viewers' hearts.

At the beginning of the video, Tim is questioned by an old guy named Mr. Kenny about whether or not he also suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. Symptoms include breathing difficulty, cough, mucus (sputum) production, and wheezing.

Tim is later approached by a lady who tells him about a program that provides veterans with scooters.

Seeing the mobility scooter brings tears to the ex-military man's eyes.

In the next scene, Mr. Kenny is shown telling Tim about a program that provides mobility scooters to military personnel who are in need.

The dude seemed to have a great time riding about on the scooter.

The video has received over 25k views and more than 3k likes on Instagram since it was posted on Wednesday.

According to Mr. Kenny’s Instagram account, he is an 80-year-old navy veteran. Spreading joy, kindness, & mobility scooters.

Let's talk about some of the comments by the viewers.

One user commented, "AGAIN U made me tear up with JOY… the best videos!!" and another commented, "Awww this is so beautiful. 1st video I watched today so so beautiful and heartwarming. God bless yall❤️😢😭😭🙏🙏💙💙"

Based on my opinion this video is a heartwarming video. If you are someone in the military, this video will surely bring you a lot of joy and happiness. After watching, the video above, share your valuable comments.

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

