The dog jumps for pleasure when its owner releases it from its belt.

Freedom is a beautiful thing, isn't it? Captivity is a terrible experience for everyone, whether a person or an animal.

Pet animals are among the most beloved family members, and they deserve to be treated with respect and compassion.

Freedom is something that all humans and animals deserve in their lifetime. That's why I love having pets outside of my home.

The freedom that our pets have is almost like the freedom we have. They can do whatever they please, whether it's to play with a ball, cuddle, or just go for a stroll outside.

So today I am going to talk about the video of a dog jumping for pleasure when its owner releases it from its belt.

And this was such an amazing part of the video. I'm sure you will love this video.

The video also shows the dog jumping about after tasting the joys of freedom. The video's super, "What does freedom feel like?" is written.

The video was first uploaded on Instagram by Nila, but it was re-shared on June 17 by an Instagram page called Sahaara by Mansi.

The dog is shown in the video playing in the sand repeatedly because it seems that he doesn't want to stop.

The video has been seen more than 20 million times and has gotten over 2.5 million likes on Instagram since it was uploaded. The post's comment area was littered with gorgeous and amusing comments.

One user wrote, "Freedom is the oxygen of the soul."

And another user wrote, "Omg...he is loving his newfound freedom!!!".

Well, based on my opinion, this dog is very happy about freedom.

It was a pleasure to read the comments and it was amazing to see the happiness of this dog.

What do you think of this video? Do share your thoughts.