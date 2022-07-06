A little child gently kissing a baby deer.

The internet is filled with videos of children interacting with animals. It looks very cute, and we all want to watch one.

Watching children play with animals is heartwarming, uplifting, and quite simply adorable.

There are a number of these videos floating around the internet, getting a lot of exposure. Currently, I found one video of a little kid petting and kissing a baby deer that has gone viral.

Last month, Instagram user Jesse Ramirez posted it, and it's slowly becoming a hit on the internet.

"The kid is living the dream," says the text overlaid on the video.

It depicts a little kid in a black t-shirt and a blue hat kissing up to a baby deer. He re-kisses the deer's chin, thinking he may have done something wrong the first time, and then goes away.

But this video was really cute and I just had to share it.

And the fact of the matter is that animals are great. They are a blessing from God, and we love them; I love them, and the kids love them too.

The deer in the video seem to like the boy's calm and pleasant demeanor and do not appear to be bothered by his activities.

This video shows a special bond between humans and animals. It's a heartwarming moment that deserves to be shared.

The deer are enjoying the affection and attention from the young boy.

The video has gained over 37,000 views and more than 3,500 likes on Instagram.

The post's comment area was filled with passionate responses from viewers.

"OMG so adorable. He was well taught by his parents to love wildlife. I love this video. He is so handsome too," says one comment.

"Great KY song, beautiful vid bro," another commenter says.

I enjoyed this little video, and I'm glad it captured everyone's attention. We can all learn from it. Animals should be handled with care and respect to avoid potential harm or injury.

Their feelings are real, and they can sense fear. One must be calm when interacting with animals.

We should not be threatening, mean, or aggressive towards animals, and we should never hurt them.

Animals are living beings that love and need love too. If you know what you're doing, they would probably love you back too.