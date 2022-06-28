Opinion: Mountain describes life. Find your path, not the top.

*This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

"Life is a mountain. Your goal is to find your path, not to reach the top."--Maxime Lagacé

I think this quote is very deep, practical, and wise. It can sometimes be difficult to see the path we are on due to the distractions that are around us. When we find that those distractions make us feel better for some time off of them, it's easy to become lost.

I feel that having a written goal of what you want out of life can help you find your path and your way up this mountain. Finding your purpose, and passion, and being able to share this with others are key parts of finding your path.

However, when you feel that it is not your passion, or when you are uncertain of what path to take to reach your goal, it can be hard to know where exactly to look.

The only way I find myself feeling more confident about my future is by writing my goals down and thinking about them (even if I have no connection at all).

Having a plan of action and someone I can trust to give feedback on my goals helps me feel more confident that I am moving in the right direction.

Another way of ensuring you are moving in the right direction is to ask for help. This can be from a friend, a family member, or even a counselor. If you have no idea whether or not your future path is correct or not, it's important to let someone else with experience look at your goals to determine if they are really within an allotted amount of time.

I think it is very important to always have a plan of action in place as you are finding your path. There are so many factors that come into play when trying to achieve your goal, whether it is a career change or where you want to live.

It can be very overwhelming if you don't know exactly what you want out of life, and at times I feel the best way to figure this out is by writing down goals and checking off certain things as they are completed. I think as long as you have that one goal in mind, it's easy to set smaller goals and eventually achieve your bigger goal.

I am still in the process of figuring out what I truly want out of life, but the things I have checked off so far are: move out, get a job that I enjoy (A good doctor), and save money.

Having these smaller goals in mind helps me feel confident in my future path and makes things seem a lot more realistic.

Does anyone else have any quotes or advice of their own on how to achieve your future goals? I'd love to read them! Please comment below and let me know.