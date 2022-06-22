Opinion: When things are happening, life is more joyful. It doesn't matter how good they are. That shows you're alive.

Sachin

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ohVr_0gIgXUPG00
Photo by Yuyeung Lau on Unsplash
“I enjoy life when things are happening. I don’t care if it’s good things or bad things. That means you’re alive.” – Joan Rivers

I think that this quote is very positive and conveys the sentiment of the speaker. The speaker reaffirms the idea that in life, bad things happen. It's natural to feel sad and upset when these bad things happen, but it's important to keep your head up and work through them. I know personally, it's easy to feel down constantly, but it seems like there are good moments too. It's important to not get so caught up in what you lose that you forget about what you have as well.

Life is something that you must live. It might seem to be an easy task when you are young, but as time goes on, it gets harder and harder to find that sense of happiness.

I agree with Joan that it is important to stay in the moment and enjoy what you have. If you are thinking about bad things that have happened in the past or worrying about bad things that could happen in the future, you might miss out on all of the great moments going on around you at that time. There will be plenty of time for sadness later, so it's best to enjoy the good parts of life while they are happening.

Happiness is something that can be taken away from you far too easily. It's important to accept the good things in life when they happen and not let them go by without enjoying them. It's all about perspective and learning to enjoy the good things that happen and not get caught up in the bad.

I also sometimes feel like bad things are happening so you don't miss out on the great things. I know in my life that bad feelings make me want to go out and experience something good. I get stronger from failure, and my failures make me want to be better. That way, when I win, it is a victory.

