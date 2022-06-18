Opinion: Make each day your masterpiece.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

“Make each day your masterpiece.” – John Wooden

It is not always easy to feel like your life is going in the right direction. It can be hard to find the motivation and keep it up.

But, never forget what John Wooden said: Make each day your masterpiece.

Your daily routine may feel mundane, but if you invest all of yourself into it and do the best that you can while you’re at it, then you will see a difference in how much peace of mind that brings to your life and how much lighter everything feels when those days are over.

Lunch is my favorite meal. It's the one time of day when I get to put all my effort into something, and then it's over. That's it.

There are no second chances, no apologies, no explanations, no excuses allowed. This meal is not just food; it is an interaction between me and the food that makes me feel good.

I have a rule that I must have a glass of water at my desk. I don't like to feel dehydrated, and it reminds me to drink water throughout the day.

Not only does this keep my mind from drifting away from work, but it is also nice to know that my body wants clean, pure water and can tell when it's thirsty.

Sometimes it seems like there are no good decisions to be made in the morning, no matter how hard I try. I take a moment to breathe, in and out. I go for a walk around the block, breathing in the fresh air. I find some coins on the ground around me, and I watch them shine as they're hit by sunlight. Everything is as it should be, so why am I not happy?

After a long day of work at my desk, it is nice for my muscles to get some exercise during my commute home. It is especially beneficial to exercise in an environment where all of your senses are stimulated. Your body is meant to experience pleasure, so why not give it some pleasure?