Opinion: Never allow fear of failing to prevent success.

Sachin

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYJsz_0gC0A32000
Photo by the blowup on Unsplash
"Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game."--Babe Ruth

Failing is a natural and necessary part of life. It can be incredibly frustrating and disheartening, but it’s designed to teach you lessons. The sooner you can accept that failure is a part of everyday life and deal with the emotions, the sooner you can break out of self-imposed limitations.

Tall buildings were never built in a single day, and the same goes for personal development. It can be a difficult journey, and the path to greatness is never straight, but there are rewards along the way. If you’re willing to let go of your fears, step out of your comfort zone, and face failure head-on, you will be able to achieve great things.

Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been scared of failure. I was afraid to try something new because it might not go well, which turned out to be a semi-valid concern because when things don’t go my way, my first inclination is to stay in the same spot and avoid the discomfort. Failure breeds fear, and fear breeds more failure. It can be a vicious cycle that allows you to get stuck in a rut, but you don’t have to live like this.

If you don’t want to live a mundane life, you have to be willing to fall flat on your face. Realizing that failure isn’t the end of the world, but it’s a necessary step towards success, is the first step towards achieving greatness. If your eyes are set on reaching the top of your chosen mountain, then you can use every failed attempt as motivation to get one inch closer. Don’t be afraid of failure – embrace it.

What’s the worst thing that could happen?

What would make you feel worse at that moment?

How do you feel when your brain plays with the idea of failure?

Sit in a comfortable chair in a quiet space. Close your eyes and imagine yourself doing what it is you are afraid to do. Now, take a step back and try to identify any positives.

Remember, life is a journey. You will work hard. You will fall, but you’ll get back up and keep going until you reach the top. There are no shortcuts; there’s just the road before you and the rewards waiting at the end. Don’t be afraid to let go of your fear because fear is meant to stop us from getting out of our comfort zones.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# failure# Life lessons# Self# Self development# success

Comments / 0

Published by

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

N/A
2579 followers

More from Sachin

Opinion: No one who has ever given their absolute best has ever looked back with regret.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. "Nobody who ever gave their best regretted it." – Mr. George Halas. We should always give our best when we are doing any work. This is true in any field, and it can lead to someone getting something better than the average. It doesn't mean that if you give your best, you will be rewarded every time. However, if we don't do our best, we know for sure it won't be as satisfying. It's hard to do something when you know you can do it better.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Make each day your masterpiece.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. “Make each day your masterpiece.” – John Wooden. It is not always easy to feel like your life is going in the right direction. It can be hard to find the motivation and keep it up.

Read full story

Opinion: Tie your happiness to a goal, not to people or things.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. "If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things."– Albert Einstein.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Some of my classmates started judging me when I got good marks. 

*This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event experienced by me firsthand; used with permission. Man in Black Shirt and Gray Denim Pants Sitting on Gray Padded BenchPhoto by Inzmam Khan.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Failures are often the result of giving up too soon, not knowing how close they were to success.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”– Thomas A. Edison.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing in the beauty of your dreams.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."-Eleanor Roosevelt.

Read full story

Opinion: Once is enough if you live well.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”― Mae West. Let's face it; there are a lot of people who say they want happiness but never do anything about it. They watch other people live the life they want without ever owning up to their dreams and aspirations.

Read full story

Opinion: Avoiding some individuals for emotional well-being isn't a weakness.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. "Avoiding certain people to protect your emotional health is not weakness; it is wisdom." —unknown.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: You are not a failure if you take longer than others.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking. "Just because you’re taking longer than others doesn’t mean you’re a failure. Keep going." —Unknown.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Have you ever felt the feeling when your best friend left you?

**This is the work of nonfiction based on an actual event experienced by me firsthand; used with permission. A friend is someone you can always count on. They tell you things that will make you laugh, make your life better by simply being around, and always have your back in times of need. But what if this relationship changes? What if that best friend leaves and goes away without a word? The feeling of betrayal and abandonment is heartbreaking. Your life feels empty without them because they are where your heart was before they left.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: When you’re afraid you won’t be good enough, you may put your dreams and ambitions on hold.

**This blog post is totally based on my personal experience, opinion, and thinking. It's not always easy to have the courage to go after what we want. And that goes doubly for those of us who struggle with insecurity and self-doubt.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: It's our fault if we choose the wrong person.

**This blog post is totally based on my personal experience, opinion, and thinking. Life is a series of choices. Sometimes the choices we make impact our lives in many ways, but often it's challenging to know just how much a decision will impact us until years later.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Life is too short to wake up with regrets.

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Though nobody wants to regret their mistakes, regret is inevitable in life. We regret losing a loved one, or when we missed an opportunity for a relationship, we wish we had continued playing instead of quitting after one game. We all make mistakes, and that’s okay — it’s how we learn from them that counts.

Read full story

Satire or fiction: A walk in the park with my girlfriend.

**This is a work of fiction based on my imagination and thinking. I had written this while I was missing my girlfriend. This is the story of something that happened to my girlfriend and me the other day. We had wanted to go out and do something but couldn't agree on what to do.

Read full story

Opinion: People change, and bad things happen, yet life continues.

** This blog post is based on my opinion and thoughts... When we are little, it is easy to see things in black and white. You are either happy or sad; you have something or don't. You're either at the top of your game, in the middle of your game, or on your way down.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.

Read full story
82 comments

Opinion: Relationships are ruined when you expect your partners to be perfect.

"Relationships take work and commitment. If you're expecting to be perfect in the relationship that you are in, it will only bring frustration instead of happiness." We often have this idea that our partner needs to be perfect, and that is what makes them so special. What we don't realize is that this expectation will lead to a lot of resentment and unhappiness in the relationship. We want them to be perfect, but they are human beings and need human imperfections just as much as any other person.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: I had seen my parents fighting in front of me since I was young.

**This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event experienced by me firsthand; used with permission. One of the formative experiences while growing up was witnessing my parents fighting. I don't consider it strange to say this because it's only when you grow up that you realize that all couples fight, but children are completely unaware of such conflicts at a young age.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Some of you don't know how amazing you really are.

Some of you aren't even aware of the incredible things you're capable of. Your potential is limitless. You have, at your fingertips, all the knowledge in the world, ready to blossom into your brilliance.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy