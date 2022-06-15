Opinion: Never allow fear of failing to prevent success.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

"Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game."--Babe Ruth

Failing is a natural and necessary part of life. It can be incredibly frustrating and disheartening, but it’s designed to teach you lessons. The sooner you can accept that failure is a part of everyday life and deal with the emotions, the sooner you can break out of self-imposed limitations.

Tall buildings were never built in a single day, and the same goes for personal development. It can be a difficult journey, and the path to greatness is never straight, but there are rewards along the way. If you’re willing to let go of your fears, step out of your comfort zone, and face failure head-on, you will be able to achieve great things.

Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been scared of failure. I was afraid to try something new because it might not go well, which turned out to be a semi-valid concern because when things don’t go my way, my first inclination is to stay in the same spot and avoid the discomfort. Failure breeds fear, and fear breeds more failure. It can be a vicious cycle that allows you to get stuck in a rut, but you don’t have to live like this.

If you don’t want to live a mundane life, you have to be willing to fall flat on your face. Realizing that failure isn’t the end of the world, but it’s a necessary step towards success, is the first step towards achieving greatness. If your eyes are set on reaching the top of your chosen mountain, then you can use every failed attempt as motivation to get one inch closer. Don’t be afraid of failure – embrace it.

What’s the worst thing that could happen?

What would make you feel worse at that moment?

How do you feel when your brain plays with the idea of failure?

Sit in a comfortable chair in a quiet space. Close your eyes and imagine yourself doing what it is you are afraid to do. Now, take a step back and try to identify any positives.

Remember, life is a journey. You will work hard. You will fall, but you’ll get back up and keep going until you reach the top. There are no shortcuts; there’s just the road before you and the rewards waiting at the end. Don’t be afraid to let go of your fear because fear is meant to stop us from getting out of our comfort zones.