Opinion: Once is enough if you live well.

**This blog post is trying to explain the quote based on my opinion, thoughts, and thinking.

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”― Mae West

Let's face it; there are a lot of people who say they want happiness but never do anything about it. They watch other people live the life they want without ever owning up to their dreams and aspirations.

And then some take action, but only for a brief moment in time before the stresses of today tug them back down on the ground and remind them that "life is hard."

Both groups have one thing in common: they're doing what they think they should be doing instead of what they want to be doing. And in that lies the tragedy, the waste, and the loss of some very bright lights in this world.

So here's a little bit of advice that could change your life if you give it any weight: Life is short. Don't waste it being unhappy. Life isn't hard; it's quite simple. But it's only simple if you choose to keep it simple. If you choose to add complications, that's on you.

Happiness isn't something people can give you; it's something you've got to take for yourself. And the funny thing is that happiness requires action. It doesn't just fall out of the sky or come out of nowhere. You have to move. You have to put yourself in a situation where you're open to the possibility that something could happen. And the more you move, the more things might happen.

Happiness is not something that others will make for you: it's something you'll make for yourself by taking action and living life as fully as possible. Your happiness—how happy and free you feel—will grow and perhaps even explode with each step forward in your life.

So here's the thing you have to do: first, you need to make a decision that is driven by your highest ideal. Then, take action toward it. When you take action, the potential for the unexpected makes things happen: it's an explosion of happiness that takes you by surprise and gives you a whole new perspective on life.

Yes, you only live once. But if you do it right, once is enough.