Opinion: You are not a failure if you take longer than others.

"Just because you’re taking longer than others doesn’t mean you’re a failure. Keep going." —Unknown

We've all been there. Whether it's starting college or taking a few years to start your career, we all have to work our way through the world. But do you know what you're doing is okay?

In the time it takes for people who only take a semester or two to graduate from school, many people are working in jobs that may not even pay as well or have as desirable benefits.

But, there's something to say about having the pleasure of enjoying your college life for a few more years without worrying about loans or the pressures of paying for school.

There is no need to rush into anything when you have all the time in the world to start taking some risks. You will get another shot at many things in life, and if you don't find it right now, you'll find it later.

It is important to realize that sometimes taking longer than most people may not make you a failure at all. You're just taking your time with what matters most to you, and that's okay! It's 100 percent acceptable.

It is important to find a way to balance your time wisely with taking care of yourself.

Maybe you're starting college at 22 instead of 18, but that doesn't make you any less of a capable person in the workforce or a leader in your community.

Your whole life is ahead of you. Don't rush into starting something that you aren't ready for just to follow in someone else's footsteps. Don't feel like a failure if you're taking longer than others, because you are not a failure. It may take some time, but in the end, it will be worth it!

It is crucial to realize that sometimes we have to take our time with what matters most, and that's okay! It's more than okay—it's a joy.

You're just taking the time to find your way and that's the most important journey you’ll make in your life.

