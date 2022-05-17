Opinion: Have you ever felt the feeling when your best friend left you?

**This is the work of nonfiction based on an actual event experienced by me firsthand; used with permission.

A friend is someone you can always count on. They tell you things that will make you laugh, make your life better by simply being around, and always have your back in times of need. But what if this relationship changes? What if that best friend leaves and goes away without a word? The feeling of betrayal and abandonment is heartbreaking. Your life feels empty without them because they are where your heart was before they left.

The emptiness gets worse as time goes by, and you begin to wonder if they'll ever come back.

That is a story I've dealt with.

My best friend used to be like my other half. she was there when I thought no one else was, making me laugh when I needed it most. One day, though, she left me and gave me no actual reason as to why. I knew it had nothing to do with me because we've been intimate since fifth grade. The feeling of betrayal and emptiness can only be described as heart-wrenching.

That's when I decided to write this. I wanted to show how much a true friend means and that everyone deserves one.

Now, I live by the words of my best friend and find comfort in her presence. Even if she wasn't real, I'd still have her in my heart. And even though she is not here physically, she is always with me.

If you are reading this, take a moment to think of that friend you once had. Think of them and remember how they would make you feel. Now, imagine someday they left without reason. This feeling of betrayal and despair can haunt the hearts of anyone and break their dreams.

So I just want to say that you should value your friends. Hold them close, and don't let go. Never forget how much they mean to you because you never know when they'll leave you, or maybe they will not, but who knows the future.

But if your best friend does leave and never comes back, don't give up hope. Because, unlike love, friendship is eternal, and no ocean or distance can ever separate you two.

So please, hold onto your friendships because they are something that can't be replaced.

