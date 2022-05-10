Opinion: It's our fault if we choose the wrong person.

**This blog post is totally based on my personal experience, opinion, and thinking.

Life is a series of choices. Sometimes the choices we make impact our lives in many ways, but often it's challenging to know just how much a decision will impact us until years later.

We live in a time when people are it becomes more and more challenging to find the one person we can share our lives with and who will love us for who we are. People have become so afraid to make decisions for themselves, or even worse, for the sake of others, that they are opting for life without true love.

It's not that we don't want to be loved. We crave love from our partners. We need to think about who we choose and what kind of life will come with them. Just because someone is in love with you doesn't mean they are the right person for you.

"I know the other way is wrong.

I'd rather be alone forever than to be in love with someone who will eventually leave me."

I know that this involves making a choice. It's my life, and I want it to be perfect. No one else's opinion should matter." However, you don't realize that this desire for perfection keeps you from being happy. The fear of choosing wrong keeps you from love.

We need to get over that fear and accept that love is a choice. What will your life be like if you choose wrong? The difference between being single and in love is all up to you; it's all up to your choices.

Love can be found anywhere and anytime if only we open our eyes and minds to see it. There is someone out there for everyone, but we need to decide to look for them. The only way we can ever find love is by opening our hearts to the possibility of it. The only way to open your mind and heart to the possibility of love is by daring to choose love.

So, if you keep reading this and still think there's a chance you'll believe that you might end up with someone better just because they're not on this list, then sure enough...I'd rather be alone forever than be in love with someone who will eventually leave me.

I've chosen to keep the names out of it. It's our fault if we choose the wrong person.