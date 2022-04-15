Opinion: I had seen my parents fighting in front of me since I was young.

Sachin

**This is a work of non-fiction based on an actual event experienced by me firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EAA6_0fAVMa2B00
Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

One of the formative experiences while growing up was witnessing my parents fighting. I don't consider it strange to say this because it's only when you grow up that you realize that all couples fight, but children are completely unaware of such conflicts at a young age.

All I knew for sure as a kid was what my mom told me: "It's not your fault. We're fighting because we love each other."

This explanation seemed reasonable to me as I could barely comprehend the concept of love. As I got older, I saw how my mom would get hurt and cry when my dad called her names and accused her of things that weren't true.

There were times when she would run out of our house crying and go to her mom's house and come back late at night with red eyes, explaining that things weren't working out between them. She said this kind of fighting was normal, but she and my dad had promised to break up if it continued.

My parents didn't have the kind of relationship that could be described as a healthy marriage, but I never imagined their fight would cause them to become so distant. I thought things would get better after a few years when my dad got a new job and was able to take care of us financially.

When I was 13, however, everything changed - and not just with my dad. My mom had been pretty stoic regarding issues about her marriage, but this was different.

She was like a completely different person. She became emotionally fragile and vulnerable, sometimes crying in the middle of the night if she thought I wasn't sleeping well.

One day my mom even told me that she heard my dad screaming at her: "I wish you had died already so that I could have the rest of my life with peace." [His tears] carried on for hours and days ...

At first, my mom reacted to this by telling him she'd get the divorce papers. But she didn't do that, and the fight continued for months.

And now I'm 21, and I'm in med school. My parents still argue over small things like cooking dinner and washing clothes... sometimes my mom didn't take anything from my dad in the kitchen even though he is working, but they say they are aware of this...

Well, it affected me too. I had seen all these things from my childhood. It affected my mental health too. I slept at night thinking about my childhood. I was very sad in my life, but I kept these things to myself.

But one thing is certain: I will never enter into an arranged marriage because I have witnessed the life of an arranged marriage couple in my parents' lives because they were in an arranged marriage.

My parents still argue about small things, and it's really sad to see my mom sometimes crying because of all this, but they say they are aware of this problem and are trying to sort it out... Sometimes I wonder how I can stay as a doctor (in the future as I'm a med student) when such a problem exists in my house... I had seen my parents fighting. It's like they are not aware that they are hurting their kids.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parenting# relationship# child# caring# family

Comments / 13

Published by

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

N/A
2096 followers

More from Sachin

Opinion: My friend ruined his relationship because of overthinking..

** This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event as told to me by my friend who has experienced it first-hand; used with permission. I had a friend who had been in a relationship for about three years. They were happy and enjoying their time together, but then one day, he began to overthink every little thing. He became insecure and jealous and would constantly text her throughout the day. It eventually led to more frequent arguments, and they ultimately broke up.

Read full story

Opinion: Some of you don't know how amazing you really are.

Some of you aren't even aware of the incredible things you're capable of. Your potential is limitless. You have, at your fingertips, all the knowledge in the world, ready to blossom into your brilliance.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: What is more important, a pretty face or a good heart?

The question here is not about which one is better than the other, but what more we should focus on. It has been the "pretty face" that has always been more valued throughout history.

Read full story
30 comments

Opinion: I went on my first date with my crush in a nightdress

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I went on my first date with my crush in a nightdress, but she didn’t judge me based on my clothes.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Life is a journey, not a competition. Every step should be an adventure.

Every step is a chance to learn more about yourself and the world around you. No matter how small, every achievement is a victory, and every failure teaches you what not to do next time. It’s okay to have goals and dreams—just make sure they aren’t fueled by fear of what other people think about you or the need for false validation. Otherwise, those goals will never be enough for a fulfilling life.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Why does everyone say you are a man and can't cry?

Everyone says that crying is a sign of weakness. They say we can't cry because they will never take us seriously if we do. But the truth is, crying doesn't mean you are weak, and it doesn't mean you are not severe. Crying means you are human — someone who has feelings and cares deeply about the world around them.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: I want to be respected more than anything in my life.

I want to be respected more than anything in my life, so I'm so annoyed by disrespectful people. They don't care about others and enjoy treating them poorly. They make me angry and upset, but I don't know how to deal with them.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: The most valuable thing you can give someone is your time.

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's a thought that goes through my head every day. The more time I spend with people, the more love I feel for them, and the harder it is to go back to being alone again.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: A person's mind can make them successful or miserable.

The mind is a fascinating thing. It can be our worst enemy or our best friend. A person's mind can make them successful or miserable, happy or sad, and everything in between. In the end, a person's life is determined by what they do with their thoughts.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Things my grandfather told me before he died

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A grandfather is one of the most influential people a child can have.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: How I used to move on from rejection and find joy in everything again.

If you have ever been bullied, the chances are that you know the pain of rejection with all its accompanying feelings. Rejection is hard to get over, but it doesn't have to be a whole life sentence. A person can move on from rejection and eventually find joy in everything again.

Read full story

Opinion: Life lessons that I learned after my friend left me alone.

Everyone has to go through tough times, and I know that time better. Five life lessons after my best friend left me alone are lessons I learned after dealing with the heartache of losing my best friend, only to have her come back into my life later on.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Self-love doesn't always mean leaving other people behind.

Self-love doesn't always mean leaving other people behind. Using love as the motivation for self-care and nurturing yourself has some unexpected benefits: it can strengthen your relationships with others and make you a more positive person overall.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Crazy things my girlfriend wants me to do.

My girlfriend and I have an incredible relationship. We enjoy each other's company, respect one another, and love making each other feel special in every way possible. As you can imagine, this often leads to interesting conversations where she'll ask me to do things that don't come naturally to me.

Read full story
41 comments

Opinion: My girlfriend expects certain things from me in a relationship.

I have one girlfriend, and we are in a long-term relationship because I love her from my pure heart. Which means I get a lot of relationship expectations from her. For example, I’m expected to be understanding and patient. Additionally, I should be willing to compromise on my needs and wants. We all have our own relationship rules. But when dealing with your girlfriend or wife, it’s always good to keep in mind what she expects of you as her partner.

Read full story
29 comments

Opinion: To be happy, you must not have everything. Simple gratitude for whatever you have.

There is a prevalent misconception in many parts of the world that being happy means, you have everything and are content with what you have. What people often forget is that happiness does not mean you don't want anything. It simply means you're thankful for all the things that you do have in your life. And for those who do take things for granted, there are many simple and meaningful ways to be happy.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.

In this age of social media, there is a need to fit into a certain mold. There's always someone who will love us and praise us on our "perfect" day, but that's never enough; we crave appreciation and praise from others regardless of whether it's an authentic experience.

Read full story

Opinion: What is true happiness, I think?

The majority of the time, we have no idea what happiness is. Happiness comes and goes, like any other emotion. It's fleeting, it's self-centered, and it's constantly changing. In short: no one definition fits all reality; only those who defy conventional wisdom will find happiness.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Loyalty is to be measured by actions, not by words.

We all know someone who says “I love you” as a reflex but is too busy for you at the moment. Who promises to call but never does. Who breaks your trust time and time again.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy