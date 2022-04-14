Opinion: Some of you don't know how amazing you really are.

Sachin

Photo by Bruno Adam on Unsplash

Some of you aren't even aware of the incredible things you're capable of.

Your potential is limitless. You have, at your fingertips, all the knowledge in the world, ready to blossom into your brilliance.

The only thing holding you back from achieving whatever it is you'd like to achieve is yourself.

And that's okay.

It's what you do: not how you do it, that will make the difference.

If you could imagine that world, it would be beautiful. Unimaginable and yet, possible.

With that in mind, let's look at what we can achieve in our lives right now. We don't need to reach for the stars; we are the stars. You will never know life as full and wonderful as you can have by being you right now.

You see, you don't need to do anything different to live a happy, healthy and fulfilling life. You don't need to look for the meaning of life.

You just need to be you, and everything will fall into place.

Even the mistakes, misunderstandings, and misadventures are all part of the journey that makes us who we are today. Every experience has the power to make us stronger – stronger than we could ever imagine.

You can't go backward because wrong turns have a way of righting themselves eventually if you keep believing in yourself through it all. To be happy, you must first be honest with yourself about the present. If you ignore your expectations of who you want to be and concentrate instead on what's within your power to change, it will be much easier to create a life full of optimism, freedom, and wonder.

"Be Yourself and all else will follow"

After all, this is life – not how you're taught it is. This is reality, not how everyone else sees it.

There are so many things you can do that will make you feel as though you've accomplished something. And yet, regardless of what that thing is, it won't matter in the long run because no matter what happens, whatever the outcome of your actions, you will still be looking at a world full of potential.

Our ability to see the way things could be if we worked together gives us hope for a better future; no matter how bleak it seems right now, the glass is still half full.

You can do anything you like if you put your mind to it.

And that's the thing about wishes and dreams; they come true. It's easy to forget this simple fact amid all our worries, fears, and frustrations about whatever it is that we want that we don't have.

We don't need to look too far for inspiration; you can find it in everything from a flower among weeds to a child running barefoot through fields of wildflowers.

There will always be times when we feel overwhelmed by the complexity of our lives – and that's okay. It's this struggle that ultimately defines us.

To be human is to feel alone, but as your own best friend, you must remember that you are never truly alone. And so why worry about who is going to be at the end of your life? You're with yourself the whole way through.

It can be difficult to think of yourself as the hero in your own life. It's hard enough just to be you, but it's easier than it seems. You don't have to change to make your life better, but you do need to believe in yourself, and that's easier said than done.

But when we look at ourselves, we are just too hard on ourselves.

When we find ourselves looking down at our feet, we stop looking at the world. When we feel small and lonely, we start to forget just how big and beautiful this world is.

So remember: you are the hero of your own story, and you're never truly alone. How could you be? You can bring a smile to anyone's face just by being yourself. And that is beautiful.

