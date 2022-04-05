Opinion: I want to be respected more than anything in my life.

Sachin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsvNp_0ezrbI3Q00
Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

I want to be respected more than anything in my life, so I'm so annoyed by disrespectful people. They don't care about others and enjoy treating them poorly. They make me angry and upset, but I don't know how to deal with them.

I want respect because it makes me feel good. It's one of the most important human needs. Like Maslow's higher needs, respect is something we all strive for. When people don't respect us, they tell us that we're worthless and have nothing of value to offer society.

That's why it hurts when someone shows disrespect. It feels like they're telling us our lives aren't valuable or worthwhile. It's frustrating, and I want to get the last word in when someone disrespects me. However, most of the time, I just ignore their actions or try to change them so we can coexist peacefully.

Even though some people don't respect others, others don't respect themselves. When this happens, they stop caring about their feelings and needs. If a person doesn't feel respected, they'll do whatever it takes to be respected again. That's why some people are afraid of being disrespected. They've been hurt or forced to do things they dislike before, so even the smallest act of disrespect can trigger a big emotional response.

Disrespect is a hard topic because it's seen in many different ways. Most of the time, it depends on that person's life experience, ideals, and values.

For example, if I grew up in a house where my parents treated me disrespectfully, I'd probably be confused about how to interact with others. This would affect the way I view other relationships. On the other hand, if I grew up in a family where my parents treated me with respect, I'd know exactly how to behave and treat others. Also, it depends on how they were raised and what they learned in life. If a child was raised with respect and kindness, they might be a good role model for everyone else. On the other hand, if someone was raised in a household with no respect and discipline, she might treat others disrespectfully.

Many things have to go right for a person to be respected.

  • First, people have to believe that you're worthy of respect.
  • Second, there must be good communication between them and you.
  • Third, you must be able to act respectfully as well.

I've learned that respect is a two-way street. You have to respect other people for them to respect you back. If you don't give that person something of value, he or she won't respect you. This is why there are various tips and techniques on how to show respect to others.

The best way to get respect from someone is by giving him or her something valuable in return. I learned this from my parents. They taught me that respecting other people is the best way to get respected in return. I try to treat everyone with respect and kindness because it feels good to be treated this way. It helps me like myself more and prevents others from disrespecting me. I never want to be disrespected because it can make me feel insecure and unhappy. The more I respect others, the better my relationships are with them.

The problem is that there are people who don't respect others. They feel like they're always right and never do anything wrong. I've learned that people like this need help, and I'm always willing to give it to them. However, if they continue to disrespect me, I'll have no choice but to ignore or avoid them. I only want to spend time with the people who show me respect because they treat my life as a valuable part of theirs.

I live my life with pride because I treat myself with respect and treat other people the same way. If someone disrespects me, I'll still give them respect because it's the right thing to do. It's been difficult to get close to people in my life because some people don't show others respect. Some don't care about others and insult them just to bother them or hurt their feelings. I avoid close relationships with these friends because they make me feel insecure and unhappy.

Respect is a lifelong journey, and I'm still learning to respect others. It can be difficult, but it's a necessary skill for everyone. If you constantly disrespect others, it shows that your life doesn't have any meaning or value.

This is why the world needs people who respect others and treat them with kindness and compassion. We need more people who care about everyone else's feelings and emotions. The world would be a better place if we tried to see things from another person's perspective instead of just our own.

Published by

Second-year medical student, I always see my life from a positive aspect, so trying to make some face smile by writing some lines about happiness.

