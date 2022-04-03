Opinion: The most valuable thing you can give someone is your time.

Sachin

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

It's a thought that goes through my head every day. The more time I spend with people, the more love I feel for them, and the harder it is to go back to being alone again.

I want to take this chance to give you some advice on how you can make a difference in someone else's life (especially if they need it). It sounds cliche, but genuinely giving someone your time is one of the best ways possible.

Spend some time per day with a friend who will value your company and is worth your friendship. I want to give you an example of this because I can't just tell you to do it and expect everything to make sense.

One of my best friends is muffin (not her real name I like to call her by this name). Since middle school, we have been friends, and we have always had each other's backs. We have both been through a lot together, and we have become more vital for having each other's support.

Since Muffin is someone I can trust with anything, I recently took her to an art museum as a gift (she doesn't like going places without me).

We went to the museum, where I showed her his most significant works and how I feel about them. It was so cool because she got to see the paintings up close. Sharing the paintings with her is another way I can make a difference in her life.

In my opinion, one of the most important ways you can make a difference in someone's life is simply by being there for them.

You don't have to do anything to make this happen, but you need to give the other person time and space to be there for themselves. It may sound cliche, but it's true.

Giving someone your time is one of the best ways to show that their happiness is important to you, without saying it out loud.

For example, if your friend said, "I want to go on a date with you, and we will have dinner somewhere awesome. What's your favorite place?"

Perhaps you would think, "I don't know, but I love this place a lot." Or maybe you would be able to answer with something better than that. If they wanted to do something, you would be able to go with them on that date.

I want to provide you with one last piece of advice about happiness. Anything you can do to make someone's life better is a big step in the right direction. This may even be more important than giving a materialistic gift for a birthday because it teaches us that being happy and content is essential.

Sometimes we take for granted how lucky we are and whether or not someone else may need our help.

I know that I am not always happy and that sometimes I need to talk to someone about my problems, so I like to go out of my way to help others.

By knowing that someone needs your help, you're helping yourself. And if you're lucky enough to have known someone for a long time and get the chance to see how much difference you made in their life... well... It's just a great feeling.

