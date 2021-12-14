Another version of the same writing scam

Lazy scammers barely changed their pitch—even the disease is the same

Hacker at work pexels-sora-shimazaki-5935791

In Jan., I posted an article about a writing scam I narrowly escaped with the excellent help of two great banks. I thought that was the end of it until the other day when this email dug its way to my inbox. Just posting it so you can see two things:

The pitch is almost identical and My name isn’t in the salutation, a dead-giveaway I learned in the previous scam.

Check it out:

Writing Project!

Desiree Goodman <desireegoodman@zohomail.com>

Wed, Apr 28, 8:05 PM (2 days ago) to me

Hello,

I am Desiree Goodman, an academic consultant and event organizer.

Can you write an article on a specific topic for an upcoming workshop?

The article is to be given as a handbook to the attendees of the

workshop. I have a speech distorting condition called Apraxia

therefore, email and text messages are my correspondence mediums for

me. I have a title for the article and have drafted an outline to

guide you. Please respond to my email me for more details.

(310) 924–6361

Warm regards

Sent using Zoho Mail

Compare this oh-so-friendly email with the friendly Jan scam:

First Name: rosemarie

Last Name: scott

Email: rosemarie.scott02@protonmail.com

Phone:

Details: Good Day,

My name is Rosemarie, an academic consultant and event organizer. I need your service. Can you research and write an article on a specific topic for an upcoming workshop? The article is to be given as a handbook to the attendees of the workshop. I have a speech distorting condition called Apraxia.

Email and text messages are my correspondence mediums for me. I have a title for the article and have drafted an outline to guide you.

Please respond to my email for more details.

Warm regards

717–388–0490

If you get a solicitation that doesn’t contain your name, treat it as the scam it is and delete… or even better, write back and tell the sender you know this is a scam.

Take care, y’all.