Looking for a literary agent?

Book marketing tactics to help your hard work get the serious attention it deserves

After all the dreaming, plotting, writing, and passion you put writing into your book, promoting it is key to your success.

Planning ahead makes a huge difference when you’re ready to approach a literary agent or acquisition editor, and having a social media presence matters. Start building that social cred as soon as you’ve written chapter two.

But, dang, you say, I’m busy writing, envisioning, writing, editing, and repeating. Week after week.

Who has time to set up a website? Or add character studies to it to entice future readers? Or post snippets of memories that might make it into your memoir? Or add insights about events in your industry?

Who has time to set up a Facebook page to show off your progress as you move through your book process? Or how writing chapter three changed your point of view? Or the new skills you’ve acquired along with new book-marketing vocabulary? Or the event you’ll speak at?

Who has time to tweet every day (or even every week) about your latest FB, LI, or website post?

You do.

Like many successful authors who came before you, carving out a few minutes a day eventually establishes the social media presence agents and publishers want to see so they’ll take a chance on you.

Creating and building a social media presence shows them you’re serious about your book’s message and success.

These 5 top book marketing tactics are a good first place to start (feel free to download)