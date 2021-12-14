Outline Your Story In 15 Steps

The Meet in The Middle tool lays out your novel’s action
If you’re writing a novel, try this oft-used Hollywood/TV writing hack to plot your story’s action: The Meet in The Middle.
It’s an action map, not a story description. And it’s easy — try it with a friend.
Create and number a 15-line chart.
Start with the opening plot action on line 1: Diedre hears a yell and runs out her front door (Novels must begin and end on protagonist)
Jump to the last line and list the story’s last action in line 15: RESOLUTION — Diedre & Joaquin walk into the sunset, hand in hand, with doves circling above them and angels singing
Now fill in all the action points between Dierdre’s first action through the story’s resolution by alternately jumping from beginning to end, with your climax around line #13 (story climaxes can vary — they can even happen at #15 to finish the story).
- Diedre hears a yell and runs out her front door (**Novels must begin and end on protagonist)
- Diedre sees the gang kidnap the mayor
- Diedre asks Joaquin to come home to Boston
13. CLIMAX — Joaquin & Diedre run out back door during a police shootout
14. DENOUEMENT — Diedre & Joaquin tell police what they know
15. RESOLUTION — Diedre & Joaquin walk into the sunset, hand in hand, with doves and balloons flying above them
You end up writing it like this:
Line #1 Diedre hears a yell and runs out her front door (Novels must begin and end on protagonist)
Line #15 RESOLUTION — Diedre & Joaquin walk into the sunset, hand in hand, with doves and balloons flying above them
Line #2 Diedre sees the gang kidnap the mayor
Line #14 DENOUEMENT — Diedre & Joaquin tell police what they know
Line #3 Diedre asks Joaquin to come home to Boston
Line #13 CLIMAX — Joaquin & Diedre run out the back door during a police shootout
Line #4 Joaquin searches for Diedre in Boston
Line #12 Police arrive
Line #5 Diedre hides in the gang’s lair & sends Joaquin a text message
Line #11 Gang sets house on fire (By now, you’re nearing the climax of your story.)
Line #6 Joaquin calls the police then heads to where Diedre is
Line #10 Diedre & Joaquin run into an abandoned house and call the police
Line #7 Joaquin arrives before the police — gang throws Diedre and Joaquin in the cellar
Line #9 Gang chases them
Line #8 Diedre discovers a tunnel & they escape.
But your Meet in The Middle chart ends up reading like this:
1. Diedre hears a yell and runs out her front door
2. Diedre sees the gang kidnap the mayor
3. Diedre asks Joaquin to come home to Boston
4. Joaquin searches for Diedre in Boston
5. Diedre hides in the gang’s lair & sends Joaquin a text message
6. Joaquin calls the police then heads to where Diedre is
7. Joaquin arrives before the police — gang throws Diedre and Joaquin in the cellar
8. Diedre discovers a tunnel & they escape.
9. Gang chases them
10. Diedre & Joaquin run into an abandoned house and call the police
11. Gang sets house on fire (By now, you’re nearing the climax of your story.)
12. Police arrive
13. CLIMAX — Joaquin & Diedre run out back door during a police shootout
14. DENOUEMENT — Diedre & Joaquin tell police what they know
15. RESOLUTION — Diedre & Joaquin walk into the sunset, hand in hand, with doves flying above them and angels singing
Have some fun with this “novel” way of thinking—play it as a dinner-table game, a hanging-around game, a creativity challenge.
