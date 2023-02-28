Pennsylvania award winning artist, Tunji Ige branches out to technology with an appointment as Creative Director

Recording Artist Tunji Ige attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City Photo by Getty Images/Mike Coppola

The Pennsylvania native and award winning artist, Tunji Ige, best known for hits such as 'On My Grind' and 'Bring Yo Friends' is branching out to a unique position, after being appointed as Creative Director for Manhattan based technology company, Online Shop.

The artist who is well known for his versatile and unique music style who has worked with artists such as Kanye West who began his music career in his basement as a teenager growing up in Pennsylvania is taking unique steps to distinguish himself from other artists by taking up an executive position to lead the creative direction of an e-commerce technology company, Online Shop Inc.

As most artists mature and begin thinking about financial freedom outside of the glitz and glamor of the music industry, especially in the hip hop scene with investments in alcoholic beverages, labels and fashion this artist is thinking outside of the box and seeing unprecedented potential in the e-commerce and technology space.

The current addressable e-commerce market is over $5.42 trillion USD globally and is expected expected to increase to $7 trillion USD by the end of 2025 with over 93% of all global purchases happening online. Amazon who is the leader in the e-commerce space has taken the company, Online Shop, under its wing as part of its accelerator after seeing potential.

As most artists, and now even more so, venture capitalists scramble to get on the next big trend and potential to invest in a future Unicorn, the company has been selective with who they work with. Having been listed by Nasdaq prior to launch and having the backing of Rothschild & Co., the Rothschild family and Amazon the company appears to be spoiled for choice and is making unconventional strategic moves in the technology space. Having recently launched and released it's own analytics suite in addition to their overall product of allowing anyone to create a shop, the company also lauds unique capabilities in the artificial intelligence and machine learning sector as described in the recently published white paper.

The company also aims to release its very own ChatGPT competitor to be used for free, using their own artificial intelligence model in addition to a fully fledged e-mail marketing suite and tools powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, with a fully fledged web optimization model launching soon also.

Tunji who showcases his music, art and fashion on his social media channels such as Instagram, often shies away from the lime light and is the only Nigerian to be nominated for a Grammy in 2018.

The artist commented:

Essentially what my role is in regard to the company is to facilitate and incubate design and strategy to elevate the community we are building. Trade and commerce has been a tool since the beginning of man to expedite the path of freedom the enigma of the technology what the team has developed is omitting the barrier to entry. Everybody involved is from different walks of life but where we align is innovation figuring out how the next medium to shift the world can be tasteful and inspire as well as provide the tools to be the the catalyst whether directly through Online Shop or the ancillary business that stem from the new movement. I come from a place of seeing Ebs and flows within the music industry even selling 10 million records and being Grammy nominated, something as simple as having this technology when I started could have by passed many issues as far as having the ancillary business of merchandise via e-commerce. Online shop would have been a saving grace… So now we take our trials and tribulations and figure out creative solutions. Breaking down that barrier in layman’s terms to the up and comers, while sustaining the prowess and echelon of the community we all have developed through this journey.

Terry McGinnis the Chief Executive Officer provided a comment in regards to the appointment:

Tunji is a creative genius, his creative prowess transcends music and entertainment in general. I worked with a lot of artists in the past, and he's one of the few that can see potential where others can't - always willing to learn new things and contribute, it's very unique. I feel that he [Tunji] will be a trendsetter for other artists to look up to and branch out of the conventional industries that most usually adhere to such as refreshments, apparel or the arts in general. He has shown time and time again his exemplary vision and we're very lucky to have him on board and help us shape our vision of the future for not only e-commerce but technology in general. Many forget that people come first, rather focusing on revenue driven incentives and the most minuscule optimization, forgetting that people are the one's who bring it, we're people and culture first, we're not money driven.

The unconventional appointment is unfamiliar in the technology sector which does not relate to the music industry, as most artists are unaware of the potential investment or reward opportunities, and the billions of dollars made by founders in the e-commerce sector every year through market growth and capitalization.

According to Statista, most artists especially in the hip hop and rap genre of music are ignorant of outside ventures and opportunities, especially in the technology sector with most only partaking in commercial and other 'quick wins' that provide a one time payment, instead of long-term, strategically sought after financial future. According to research carried out by Statista in 2019, most artists that partake in higher education or seek opportunities outside of overcrowded business ventures usually are of Nigerian and Jamaican descent, aiming for long-term viable opportunities for financial growth and continued success outside of music.

As most companies seek to employ college graduates and the usual kind of employee, some are changing the status quo, with Chief Technology Officer, Siraaj Ahmed adding:

Tunji is like a brother and family, we can see his vision for the company. We want to do amazing things, it just aligned. We care about drive and passion when it comes to getting out there and being seen and heard, rather than experience or qualifications, and Tunji also has abundance of those too. We want to do exemplary and out of the box stuff, and Tunji is the right person to drive that. We genuinely don't care where you're from, what you believe in, gender, religious belief or any of that - we care about innovation, disruption and drive. That is the team we are building. I feel Tunji has expressed this view in one of his songs, "be the best you can be", this is why we're different than the rest and what separates us from the noise. It's our team and overall appeal.

This thinking is reminiscent of tactics used by the Red Bull energy brand, changing the nutrition and refreshment industry forever, and making it a 'lifestyle' brand rather than just energy drinks, with the technology company, Online Shop following a similar path to success.