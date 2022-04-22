Washington, DC

Followup: The fourth bus with migrants arrives in Washington D.C. Saturday, as Texas Governor promised.

S. Pogue

The fourth bus with immigrants hit Washington D.C. on Saturday. The Saturday group carried immigrants from Venezuela, Columbia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Mexico on the bus.

Many called it a publicity stunt and said he was all talk; however, Governor Abbot clearly is not joking around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eccy7_0fBnEYwG00
The 4th bus of immigrants arrive in Washington DC as Governor Abbott promised.Harold Mendoza/Unsplash

The bus drove 1500 miles to the Capitol and dropped the immigrants off a few blocks away. The first bus carried 23 people and arrived on Wednesday of last week. Fourteen more people arrived on Thursday. Friday, thirty people arrived via bus and were dropped off in the same area.

CARECEN, the Central American Resource Center, was available to guide the migrants as they arrived. According to the Dailymail.com, The migrants appeared in good spirits and happy to be in the Capitol. They were all carrying large yellow envelopes with the words "4 Washington D.C." written in black marker on the front.

The migrants also received a quick tour of some of the significant sights of Washington D.C., including the Capitol building.

Avel Nunes from CARECEN stated:

They were offered a free ride to Washington, DC, but they were not told how to get to their final destination. We are seeing people from Venezuela, some from Nicaragua and Columbia. Governor Abbot is taking random people, and this is not coordinated. We get a big bus with ten people coming out of it from random places. This is craziness and absurdity of what Governor Abbott is doing. -Avel Nunes

When asked if they were coerced or forced to come to D.C., Nunes stated they do not believe that any of them have been coerced or forced to go to Washington. It appears the migrants chose Washington D.C.

Follow S. Pogue for more articles.

Although CARECEN is an excellent organization, their frustration will fall on deaf ears out of Texas. Their complaints of the situation mirror complaints at the border and the cities where migrants regularly are dropped off.

They receive a cell phone type device that does not connect to the internet or place and receive calls. According to Governor Abbott, there is no plan when migrants bus into other cities. The only plan is a tracking device and a court date.

According to politifact.com:

The phones given to migrants are pre-loaded with an application called SmartLINK as a way to track immigrants who have been released from detention and are awaiting a deportation hearing. -plitifact.com

The White House initially dismissed the bus route as a "publicity stunt." Many in the Capitol thought Governor Abbott would not follow through.

After four buses, I believe he may be serious and following through on his promise. According to the dailymail.com, Democrats are angry.

Governor Abbott says more than 1.6 million immigrants have crossed into the country over the Texas border within the last 15 months. Also, according to reports from the Texas Tribune, it will only worsen when the Biden Administration repeals Title 42, which is said to cause a dramatic increase in immigrants crossing into the United States, upwards of 17000 a day.

Read more about Title 42 here.

Once Title 42 concludes, the amount of immigrants crossing is said to be unmanageable and a dangerous situation for the United States.

What do you think about the immigrants arriving in Washington D.C.?

Follow S. Pogue for more articles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missouri# Texas# Title 42# Immigrants bused to Capitol# Border Control

Comments / 335

Published by

I like to write about local legislation, government reform, and business. I have twenty-plus years of small business experience and live in Missouri.

Missouri State
1053 followers

More from S. Pogue

Texas State

Buses 9 and 10 reach Washington D.C. as Governor Abbott ramps up his immigrant delivery to the Capitol.

Thursday was the first day that multiple buses arrived at once in the Capitol. Two charter buses from Texas dropped off migrants in a park between the Capitol and Union Station transportation hub.

Read full story
15 comments
Missouri State

SB 1010 will change restrictions on school districts in Missouri, allowing open registration no matter where you live.

SB 1010 will open up restrictions on school districts in Missouri, allowing open registration no matter where you live. The bill contains the "Public School Open Enrollment Act."

Read full story
9 comments

Missourians may have an additional payroll tax starting January 1st if SB 729 passes in the general elections.

Democrat Senator Schupp is sponsoring a bill called the Missouri Earned Family and Medical Leave Act. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will administer the program.

Read full story
31 comments
Missouri State

Where does Missouri stand regarding teaching sex education in elementary school?

New bills in Missouri Senate aim to change parents' contribution to their children's education. What age is appropriate for sex ed in Missouri schools?Note Thanun/Unsplash. What age is too young to discuss gender identity issues in the classroom? Fox News reported New Jersey schools plan to implement a 30-minute lesson for their first-grade students this week. The lesson is on gender identity, and many people are furious.

Read full story
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County Sherriff's Dept. statement via Facebook live regarding search by a narcotic dog at Seckman High today.

A random search at Seckman High School today uncovered "carts" that may hold drugs.Matt Hecht/Rawpixel. Today at Seckman High School in Imperial, Missouri, a routine check of two random hallways with a drug canine found vape cartridges explicitly made to hold THC or marijuana.

Read full story
1 comments
Salado, TX

Today's tornado warnings cause school closings in the St. Louis area and into Illinois after 5.5" diam. hail in Texas.

Schools were called off due to impending weather.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Yesterday Salado, Texas, experienced hail measuring up to 5.5 inches in diameter. Over 100 thousand residents of Texas and Louisiana woke up with no power due to severe weather last night.

Read full story
12 comments
Missouri State

Opinion: Missouri Child Support Reform. How current laws are destroying lives.

Missouri child support laws need serious reviewBermix Studio on Unsplash. In Missouri, child support laws leave parents with no driver's license and in jail for a few months at a time, keeping child support from being paid.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor said he will start busing illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol steps today from the Texas border.

Texas Governor to start bussing illegal immigrants to the Capitol today.Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash. "We are sending them to the United States capital, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

Read full story
339 comments
Missouri State

Missouri House Bill 1462 passed 101-40 yesterday, allowing people with legally concealed firearms on public transit.

Missouri House Bill 1462 headed to the Senate allowing concealed firearms on public transit.Maxim Potkin/Unsplash. Missouri House Bill 1462 passed 101- 40 yesterday, allowing people with legally concealed firearms on public transit and in places of worship.

Read full story
114 comments
Missouri State

No vaccinations or masks in Missouri schools required if the "School Freedom Act" is passed.

Masking and vaccinating Missouri children may change soon.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Masking children in school is a very touchy subject. Some parents love it, and some hate it. Missouri Republican Senator Andrew Koeing is sponsoring a bill that puts an end to masks and vaccinations in schools and daycares for Missouri children.

Read full story
22 comments
Missouri State

Missourians won't stand in line at the D.M.V. anymore to register new vehicles & taxpayers may get $500.00 in June.

Missouri Taxpayers May Soon Get Money From the StateElizabeth Pagano/Austin Monitor. Will There Be A Refund Coming to Missouri Taxpayers?. The Committee on Ways and Means held a hearing for the "It's Your Money Act" on March 31st, 2022. This measure allows the Department of Revenue to automatically apply a $500 tax credit to a Missouri taxpayer's 2021 tax liability.

Read full story
25 comments
Missouri State

Missouri, Arizona, & Louisiana take swift action to stop the Biden Administration with a lawsuit today.

Missouri, Arizona, and Louisiana Attorneys General take swift action to stop the Biden Administration from allegedly violating the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), putting all the states at risk.

Read full story
657 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy