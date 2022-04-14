Jefferson County Sherriff's Dept. statement via Facebook live regarding search by a narcotic dog at Seckman High today.

S. Pogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqBqn_0f9fuk1Z00
A random search at Seckman High School today uncovered "carts" that may hold drugs.Matt Hecht/Rawpixel

Today at Seckman High School in Imperial, Missouri, a routine check of two random hallways with a drug canine found vape cartridges explicitly made to hold THC or marijuana.

The search was conducted by an on-campus police officer called an SRO or a School Resource Officer. The SRO, Deputy Gibson, said kids call them "carts." He also said he often finds them in Seckman School. He said the devices show a mark similar to "carts" sold in California that contain THC/marijuana.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's department released a statement via Facebook Live this afternoon regarding the situation.

In the statement, Grant, the Sherriffs Department Representative, said that there is a possibility that other drugs besides marijuana could be in these cartridges. He also said it is impossible to tell if any other illegal substances are in these cartridges unless they get tested.

View the Facebook live video here.

Due to restrictions, the cartridges could not undergo testing at this time. They have to be sent to the Missouri Highway Patrol until the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department's new crime lab is open for testing.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is inundated with evidence and has to prioritize evidence that meets their crime criteria because of time and resources. Testing the cartridges probably will not meet those criteria.

Grant stated,

"The many rumors about two arrests made today, Fentanyl and Adderall found on the students, were not true."

He also said two alleged overdoses in the last few weeks at Seckman could not be "confirmed or denied." He said that the SRO found two devices on students today, and a report was written and submitted to juvenile authorities.

Follow Sherrie P. Here For All of Her Articles.

Grant said the two calls to ambulances in past weeks were medical calls, and he has no further information regarding those instances. He cannot confirm or deny they were overdoses. He also said it would be up to the school district what actions they want to take separately.

Jefferson County wants parents to be aware of the situation with the vaping devices and that they could contain illegal drugs, and anyone under age should not have them at all, no matter what is in them.

Police say random searches are routine and that they stopped due to Covid. Searches with a drug canine will resume as they were pre covid, but they are not new.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department also wants parents to know that this is not just a Seckman School issue. It is an issue affecting all of the schools in Jefferson County.

What are your thoughts on the statement from Jefferson County Sheriff's Department?

Follow me for more articles on Newsbreak!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Imperial# Missouri# Schools Random Drug Search# Jefferson County Sheriffs Depa# Seckman High School

Comments / 1

Published by

I like to write about local legislation, government reform, and business. I have twenty-plus years of small business experience and live in Missouri.

Missouri State
898 followers

More from S. Pogue

Missouri State

Missourians may have an additional payroll tax starting January 1st if SB 729 passes in the general elections.

Democrat Senator Schupp is sponsoring a bill called the Missouri Earned Family and Medical Leave Act. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will administer the program.

Read full story
31 comments
Texas State

Followup: Fourth bus with migrants arrives in Washington D.C. Saturday, as Texas Governer promised.

The fourth bus with immigrants hit Washington D.C. on Saturday. The Saturday group carried immigrants from Venezuela, Columbia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Mexico on the bus. Many called it a publicity stunt and said he was all talk; however, Governor Abbot clearly is not joking around.

Read full story
22 comments
Missouri State

Where does Missouri stand regarding teaching sex education in elementary school?

New bills in Missouri Senate aim to change parents' contribution to their children's education. What age is appropriate for sex ed in Missouri schools?Note Thanun/Unsplash. What age is too young to discuss gender identity issues in the classroom? Fox News reported New Jersey schools plan to implement a 30-minute lesson for their first-grade students this week. The lesson is on gender identity, and many people are furious.

Read full story
Salado, TX

Today's tornado warnings cause school closings in the St. Louis area and into Illinois after 5.5" diam. hail in Texas.

Schools were called off due to impending weather.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Yesterday Salado, Texas, experienced hail measuring up to 5.5 inches in diameter. Over 100 thousand residents of Texas and Louisiana woke up with no power due to severe weather last night.

Read full story
12 comments
Missouri State

Opinion: Missouri Child Support Reform. How current laws are destroying lives.

Missouri child support laws need serious reviewBermix Studio on Unsplash. In Missouri, child support laws leave parents with no driver's license and in jail for a few months at a time, keeping child support from being paid.

Read full story
57 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor said he will start busing illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol steps today from the Texas border.

Texas Governor to start bussing illegal immigrants to the Capitol today.Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash. "We are sending them to the United States capital, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

Read full story
336 comments
Missouri State

Missouri House Bill 1462 passed 101-40 yesterday, allowing people with legally concealed firearms on public transit.

Missouri House Bill 1462 headed to the Senate allowing concealed firearms on public transit.Maxim Potkin/Unsplash. Missouri House Bill 1462 passed 101- 40 yesterday, allowing people with legally concealed firearms on public transit and in places of worship.

Read full story
114 comments
Missouri State

No vaccinations or masks in Missouri schools required if the "School Freedom Act" is passed.

Masking and vaccinating Missouri children may change soon.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. Masking children in school is a very touchy subject. Some parents love it, and some hate it. Missouri Republican Senator Andrew Koeing is sponsoring a bill that puts an end to masks and vaccinations in schools and daycares for Missouri children.

Read full story
22 comments
Missouri State

Missourians won't stand in line at the D.M.V. anymore to register new vehicles & taxpayers may get $500.00 in June.

Missouri Taxpayers May Soon Get Money From the StateElizabeth Pagano/Austin Monitor. Will There Be A Refund Coming to Missouri Taxpayers?. The Committee on Ways and Means held a hearing for the "It's Your Money Act" on March 31st, 2022. This measure allows the Department of Revenue to automatically apply a $500 tax credit to a Missouri taxpayer's 2021 tax liability.

Read full story
24 comments
Missouri State

Missouri, Arizona, & Louisiana take swift action to stop the Biden Administration with a lawsuit today.

Missouri, Arizona, and Louisiana Attorneys General take swift action to stop the Biden Administration from allegedly violating the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), putting all the states at risk.

Read full story
656 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy