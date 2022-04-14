Salado, TX

Today's tornado warnings cause school closings in the St. Louis area and into Illinois after 5.5" diam. hail in Texas.

S. Pogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSeow_0f8AHGhy00
Schools were called off due to impending weather.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash

Yesterday Salado, Texas, experienced hail measuring up to 5.5 inches in diameter. Over 100 thousand residents of Texas and Louisiana woke up with no power due to severe weather last night.

According to the National Weather Service, the largest hailstone recorded was 6.4" in April of 2021. The NWS standard only covers hail up to 4.5 inches in diameter, which they describe as "grapefruit size." Hail the size of grapefruit is very rare. Severe wind and tornadoes touched down in Texas and Iowa. There are at least 26 reported injuries, but thankfully, no one died—the winds and tornadoes destroyed some homes.

In Missouri, school districts were starting to call school off last night south of Festus and over the river in East. St. Louis area.

View current weather warnings and alerts from the National Weather Service for Missouri Here!

Schools in St. Louis participated in a conference call with the National Weather Service to review storm safety procedures for students, according to St. Louis FOX 2 news channel.

Imperials Windsor School District sent an email to parents Tuesday night informing them of severe weather for Wednesday. If the weather were extreme at the end of the school day, the students would be held at school until it passes.

Multiple tornadoes, high winds, hail, and storms are predicted for the southeast of St. Louis and western Illinois until 4:00 p.m. Tornado watches are in effect for most areas. Tornado Watch means the conditions make a tornado is likely. Tornado warnings mean a tornado was spotted; take cover immediately.

