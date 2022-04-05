Missouri, Arizona, & Louisiana take swift action to stop the Biden Administration with a lawsuit today.

Missouri, Arizona, and Louisiana Attorneys General take swift action to stop the Biden Administration from allegedly violating the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), putting all the states at risk.

The crisis at the Mexican border is proving to be out of control, and the numbers are breaking records. Illegal immigrants are seemingly crossing effortlessly with little or no repercussions.

To make matters worse, the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) announced Friday the termination of Title 42 health policy, hindering our Border Patrol Agents even further.

Just two days later, The Attorney General of Missouri, and the Attorneys General of Louisiana and Arizona, filed suit against President Biden and the cancellation of the “Remain in Mexico” Policy.

The case also requires the Biden Administration to continue constructing the southwest border wall.

Record numbers of immigrants are crossing into the U.S., and the termination of Title 42 won't help the situation.

Ending this Policy will cause numbers to increase in a way that will have immediate detrimental effects on not only border states but all of the states in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates that the end of Title 42 will result in 540,000 illegal immigrants a month. This figure means that approximately 18,000 illegal immigrants will enter the U.S. a day.

An unprecedented number of immigrants already have Border Patrol holding areas to capacity, and officials must conduct interviews and fill out paperwork for all migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security says this process takes up to two hours, but Title 42 decreases that time to 15 minutes.

Without Title 42, hundreds of thousands of immigrants will be released into the U.S. with instructions to show up at a later court date.

What is the” Remain in Mexico” Policy?

The Trump Administration created the “Remain in Mexico” policy, enacted in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid 19 crisis. The policy kept thousands of immigrants from entering the country illegally.

Detainees were to remain in Mexico until their court date. The U.S. used this Policy to combat the countless undocumented immigrants released into the United States.

The Biden Administration’s decision to cancel out Title 42 will add an enormous strain on already overwhelmed Border Patrol agents.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia stated:

"a frightening decision."

"We are already facing an unprecedented increase in migrants this year, and that will only get worse if the Administration ends the Title 42 policy. We are nowhere near prepared to deal with that influx."

In an inflation-riddled economy and while searching for ways to cut costs on a local level, the influx of migrants is cause for concern for local government.

Regarding Missouri, the lawsuit states:

"Missouri is directly and adversely affected by increases in illegal immigration at the southern border. Based on recent statistics, approximately 56 out of every 1,000 unlawful aliens who enter the United States end up residing in Missouri… Missouri is also a destination state and hub for human-trafficking crimes within the United States, due to its situation at the confluence of several major interstate highways. Such crimes disproportionately afflict illegal aliens, and these crimes (and other crimes committed by illegal aliens) impose irreparable law-enforcement and criminal-justice costs on Missouri."

"This suit challenges an imminent, man-made, self-inflicted calamity: the abrupt elimination of the only safety valve preventing this administration’s disastrous border policies from devolving into an unmitigated catastrophe"

On his first day in office, President Biden dismantled the Trump-era border restrictions, and some reports state that approximately 2.5 million immigrants have crossed into the United States since then. Continuing at this rate will mean that by the 2024 elections, we will have over 20 million new illegal migrants hiding within our borders.

Residents of the United States are not the only ones affected by illegal immigration. For all migrants crossing into the U.S., the situation is perilous.

Not only do people have to deal with the environment, landscape, and weather, but once over the border, some migrants face even greater danger.

Women and children are especially vulnerable. Children are often found alone, terrified, and helpless. In one month in 2021, the U.S. Government picked up 19,000 unaccompanied minors crossing the Mexican border.

Across the Rio Grande, one farmer in Quemado, Texas, found four little girls on his land alone, scared and crying on a day when temperatures would soar to 103 degrees.

The children were Honduran and Guatemalan nationals and were aged 2-year-old, 3-year-old, 5-year-old, 7-year-old, and an 11-month-old baby. The farmer alerted Border Patrol immediately.

More recently, on February 7, 2022, a 5-year-old girl from Guatemala was found walking along Texas Loop 480 alone.

The news release stated that she told border patrol agents that she had crossed the Rio Grande by herself.

Two days later, agents came across a group of four unaccompanied minors, including a 5-year-old girl from Honduras, one 14-year-old, and two 16-year-olds, on February 9.

The news release stated that all four children had crossed the Rio Grande near the Del Rio port of entry within an hour of each other.

A whole new set of problems becomes clear when women and children cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

Trafficking is prevalent. There are disturbing reports of children apprehended by officials and unknowingly released to traffickers. Losing track of minors after being released into the U.S. is common, resulting from the already overwhelming situation at the border.

Phone calls to sponsors of immigrant children go unanswered, sometimes not being made at all.

Even more disturbing are reports that dozens of unaccompanied minors are released to the same sponsor and then exploited for labor in poultry processing, sex trafficking rings, or similar industries without access to education.

Loose borders allow drug, labor, and sex traffickers to smoothly run their trafficking organizations by quickly crossing back and forth over the borders to further their agendas.

Add to that the unrealistic workload on border patrol, and you have a disaster waiting to happen for women and children.

The Biden administration increased media campaigns created in Spanish for Central America to urge migrants to stay in their home countries so the Biden Administration could repair what they labeled as a “fractured U.S. asylum system.”

Reversing Trump policies like Title 42 confuses immigration signals and processes, causing even more chaos and opening an enormous margin for error.

The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) estimates that 4.2 million youth and young adults experience homelessness each year.

Of the 4.2 million youth who are homeless, 700,000 are unaccompanied minors. Adding migrant children to this statistic is inevitable.

In July of 2021, border patrol agents detained 834 unaccompanied migrant children into custody on one day, making it the highest daily total since the Biden Administration started releasing its data.

Ending Title 42 will amplify this problem exponentially.

What is your opinion of the lawsuit against Biden filed today?

