Salt Lake City, UT

The PIE PIZZERIA Now Has Six Locations In Utah

S. F. Mori

The original restaurant was and is still near the University of Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bARH_0nIgUsFk00
THE PIE PIZZERIAPhoto byAuthor


The PIE PIZZERIA started as one restaurant near the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and has grown to six locations within the state of Utah. It is a popular place for students and others to gather for a single slice of pizza or a 23-inch Pie Combo. They also offer calzones, hot subs, soups, and salads.

Just across the street from the University of Utah campus, located in the basement under the University Pharmacy, is the small restaurant known as THE PIE.

The restaurant was originally Bimbos in 1965. They were one of only three pizza restaurants at that time. The Palmer Family turned the establishment into a great place for college students in 1980 when it became The PIE PIZZERIA. It was an immediate success with students to relax, enjoy great food, study, and listen to music.

The PIE PIZZERIA has consistently been voted the people's choice by reader polls in newspaper and magazines throughout Utah.

They are open daily at 11:00 AM and close at 11:00 PM except for Sundays when they open at 12:00 PM and close at 10:00 PM.

The original location near the University of Utah has thousands of signatures across its walls for people who wanted to document their visit. They still allow visitors to leave their name or comments.

They grew from that one location to six restaurants which are still family owned and locally operated.

Locations in Utah for The PIE Pizzeria are: 1320 East 200 South, Salt Lake City; 273 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City; 7186 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale; 10627 South Redwood Road, South Jordan; 3321 South 200 East, South Salt Lake; and 4300 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden.

They are family friendly, wheelchair accessible, and have Wifi.

[Website:thepie.com; Phone:(801) 582-5700]

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
