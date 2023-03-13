Salt Lake City, UT

Buffalo Wild Wings Has Several Locations in Utah

S. F. Mori

They serve wings and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxMb5_0lHMUZay00
Buffalo Wild WingsPhoto byAuthor

Buffalo Wild Wings started out originally as Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck. They are an American casual dining restaurant and sports bar. They have franchise restaurants in various areas of the United States and in Canada, India, Mexico, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

The company is operated out of Atlanta, Georgia, and has over 1,200 locations across the United States. Their parent company is Inspire Brands.

They specialize in Buffalo wings and sauces, but they have other items on the menu as well.

Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck was founded by Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery in 1982. After failing to find a restaurant serving Buffalo style chicken wings, they decided to open their own restaurant. They found a location near Ohio State University and opened their first restaurant. Weck was part of the original name because they served beef on weck besides their chicken wings.

An additional partner, Mark Lutz, was added. None of them had restaurant experience, but they ran all aspects of the business. They expanded into a chain and added six locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they skied.

They started to franchise in 1992 for a fee of $15,000 to $20,000 plus a percentage of sales. They continued to grow.

Locations in or near Salt Lake City are 2132 South Highland Drive and 2927 South 5600 West. There are also locations in Midvale, Sandy, South Jordan, Lehi, Layton, and Riverdale.

Some of their popular menu items are: Boneless Wings, Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap, Fried Pickles, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and Mozzarella Sticks. They also have a 20/20 Wing Bundle which will feed a group.

For people who enjoy chicken wings, Buffalo Wild Wings is a good place to go.

[Website: https://www.buffalowildwings.com/[

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# eating# dining out# chicken wings# restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
3K followers

More from S. F. Mori

California State

A Huge Delay in California Was Caused By a Crash of Two Semi Trucks

It was just inside the California border after Primm, Nevada. Travelers who were going from Utah or Las Vegas to California on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, encountered a massive traffic jam as they entered California just past Primm, Nevada.

Read full story
Salt Lake County, UT

Cup Bop Restaurants Have an Interesting Beginning in Utah

Korean Barbecue has become a favorite of many people in the United States when they are dining out. It generally features meats grilled at the table along with a variety of small dishes of vegetables and pickles served with rice.

Read full story
2 comments
Provo, UT

Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University Has Scheduled Their Semester Shows

Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah, has an excellent dance program featuring all types of popular dances. Ballet is one of the top programs. Ballet Showcase will be putting on ballet shows on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM with a Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM on April 8.

Read full story
Mission Viejo, CA

Popeye's Has Louisiana Style Chicken in Mission Viejo, California

The original owner of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Restaurants was Al Copeland. He was born in 1944 and passed away in 2008. He opened the first Popeyes which was named "Chicken on the Run" on June 12, 1972, in Arabi, Louisiana, which is a suburb of New Orleans. He intended to compete with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Pat's Barbecue Has Two Locations in Salt Lake City, Utah

Barbecue is a popular way of preparing meats which is especially tasty and desirable for anyone who enjoys eating meat for dinner or lunch. Pat's Barbecue Restaurant is on the Yelp list of the top ten barbecue places to eat in the Salt Lake City area. They have two locations in Salt Lake City.

Read full story
3 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

The Dirty Dough Cookie Store Grand Opening Had People Lined Up

The Dirty Dough Cookie Store in Scottsdale, Arizona, at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, first opened their doors around the time of the Super Bowl. They held a successful GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION for the new store on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Read full story

MOOYAH Restaurants Sell Hamburgers, Fries, and Shakes Throughout The United States

If you are one of the billions of people who enjoy hamburgers and you are anywhere near a location of a MOOYAH Restaurant, you might want to give them a try. They are a fast-casual better-burger restaurant which features what they consider to be the BEST Burgers, Fries, and Shakes.

Read full story
1 comments
Murray, UT

Soy's Sushi Bar and Grill Serves Japanese Food in Murray, Utah

Japanese foods and sushi have become very popular with many restaurants now open in the Salt Lake County area serving Japanese food. The food is prepared to be attractive and pleasing to the eye as well as tasty.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Woman in Salt Lake City, Utah, Recently Celebrated Turning 102 Years Old

Miyeko Meg Mori Kiriyama had a milestone birthday when she turned 102 years old on March 4, 2023. She celebrated with a family dinner, which included her immediate family along with her sister, Selma Yagi, and brother, Floyd Mori and his wife Irene.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport Beach, CA

Zabb Thai Cuisine is an Asian Restaurant in Newport Beach, California

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asian which was historically known as Siam. Bangkok is the largest city and the nation's capital. Thailand has become a tourist destination and an enjoyable place to visit. There are interesting sights and customs as well as good food. The country is bordered by Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. [Wikipedia]

Read full story
Park City, UT

Dugins West Has Two Locations For Shopping in Park City, Utah

Dugins West is a specialty store in Park City, Utah, which was opened in 1984 by Robert Dugins. It is located at 425 Main Street in the heart of the historic town of Park City. The second location is at 352 Main Street.

Read full story
Provo, UT

BYU Theatre Ballet Will Perform This Weekend, March 9-11, 2023

The Brigham Young University (BYU) Theatre Ballet is the premier ballet performing group at BYU. They put on an excellent show last weekend, March 2-4. They will be showcasing their talents in dance again this weekend at the Richards Building on the BYU Campus in Provo, Utah.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Pho Hong Chau is a Vietnamese Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

Pho Hong Chau is a Vietnamese restaurant located at 3790 South State Street, Suite 26, in the Chinatown section of South Salt Lake. Anyone who enjoys Vietnamese or other Asian food is invited to stop by. For those who are shopping at the Chinatown Market or Mall, Pho Hong Chau is one of many restaurants available in that area. Pho Hong Chau invites everyone to come by and try their food. They are happy to do take out and pick up orders as well as dine in.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Parker Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, Will Perform Emma

Parker Theatre is a nonprofit 501c3 organization which was founded in 1985 by Thomas W. Parker and Joanne M. Parker. The theatre is located at 3605 South State Street in what was once the Avalon Theatre.

Read full story
1 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Asian American and Pacific Islander Community Leaders Met With a White House Representative

Leaders from within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) groups in Utah met with a representative from the White House recently in Salt Lake City, Utah. Erika L. Moritsugu is a Deputy Assistant to the President and is the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Senior Liaison for the White House. Moritsugu has been an attorney in Washington, D.C. She brings experience and expertise to the Administration.

Read full story
1 comments

Some Links Provided In Emails and Texts Are Questionable

Cell phones have become absolutely essential for most adults and many children throughout the world. They are used for all types of transactions besides just as phones. One of their many uses is to send and receive emails. Most people are looking at their phones for hours each day.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

MR. RICE Asian Food To Go Has Opened in South Salt Lake

It is in the Chinatown section of Salt Lake City, Utah. There is a new restaurant which has recently opened in the Chinatown section of South Salt Lake City called MR RICE Asian Food To Go. Their address is 3390 South State Street. They are very close to the Chinatown Market inside of the mall.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Grand Opening in Scottsdale of a New Dirty Dough Cookie Store

The new Dirty Dough Cookie Store located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, in Scottsdale, Arizona, opened for business around the time of the Super Bowl. They are holding a GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION on Saturday, March 4, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Crown Burgers Started Doing Business in Salt Lake City, Utah

They are still selling hamburgers at their original location. Delicious hamburgers and other food may be enjoyed at Crown Burgers in Salt Lake City and throughout other parts of Utah.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy