Buffalo Wild Wings Has Several Locations in Utah

They serve wings and more

Buffalo Wild Wings Photo by Author

Buffalo Wild Wings started out originally as Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck. They are an American casual dining restaurant and sports bar. They have franchise restaurants in various areas of the United States and in Canada, India, Mexico, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

The company is operated out of Atlanta, Georgia, and has over 1,200 locations across the United States. Their parent company is Inspire Brands.

They specialize in Buffalo wings and sauces, but they have other items on the menu as well.

Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck was founded by Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery in 1982. After failing to find a restaurant serving Buffalo style chicken wings, they decided to open their own restaurant. They found a location near Ohio State University and opened their first restaurant. Weck was part of the original name because they served beef on weck besides their chicken wings.

An additional partner, Mark Lutz, was added. None of them had restaurant experience, but they ran all aspects of the business. They expanded into a chain and added six locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they skied.

They started to franchise in 1992 for a fee of $15,000 to $20,000 plus a percentage of sales. They continued to grow.

Locations in or near Salt Lake City are 2132 South Highland Drive and 2927 South 5600 West. There are also locations in Midvale, Sandy, South Jordan, Lehi, Layton, and Riverdale.

Some of their popular menu items are: Boneless Wings, Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap, Fried Pickles, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and Mozzarella Sticks. They also have a 20/20 Wing Bundle which will feed a group.

For people who enjoy chicken wings, Buffalo Wild Wings is a good place to go.

[Website: https://www.buffalowildwings.com/[