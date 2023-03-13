Pat's Barbecue Has Two Locations in Salt Lake City, Utah

They have received awards for their good food

Pat's Barbecue Restaurant Photo by Author

Barbecue is a popular way of preparing meats which is especially tasty and desirable for anyone who enjoys eating meat for dinner or lunch.

Pat's Barbecue Restaurant is on the Yelp list of the top ten barbecue places to eat in the Salt Lake City area. They have two locations in Salt Lake City.

The location at 2929 South State Street is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10:30 AM until 8:00 PM. They are closed on Sunday.

The restaurant at 155 West Commonwealth Avenue (2125 South) is open from Mondays through Wednesdays from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Thursdays from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. They are open on Fridays from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Saturdays from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. They are closed on Sunday.

Pat's Barbecue Restaurants are popular with many people who are fans of barbecue food. They have been voted as "The Best BBQ" many times. They offer award-winning ribs, pulled pork, chicken, burnt ends, and other southern comfort foods. They have dine in or take out. They also have a full catering service.

They have facilities (four rooms of various sizes) which may be reserved for private parties for groups from a dozen people up to 100. The patio area may also be reserved for parties.

Pat's Barbecue is a place to go for good barbecue food in the Salt Lake City area. It is a favorite of many people and a good restaurant to try for those who have not been there.

[Website: https://patsbbq.com/]