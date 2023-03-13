The Dirty Dough Cookie Store Grand Opening Had People Lined Up

The new store is in Scottsdale, Arizona

Dirty Dough Store in Scottsdale Photo by M. Frost

The Dirty Dough Cookie Store in Scottsdale, Arizona, at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, first opened their doors around the time of the Super Bowl. They held a successful GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION for the new store on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Dirty Dough Grand Opening Photo by Author

People were lined up waiting for the store to open at 10:00 AM to get a taste of the delicious cookies. There were free cookies given out to the first 100 people who visited. They also had fun activities and games throughout the day where people could win prizes.

The Frost Family are the franchise owners for the new Dirty Dough store. David and Marcia Frost and their daughter Danielle were on hand along with Mike and Janell Frost to greet visitors and customers.

Dirty Dough is a company which started in November 2018 in the kitchen of a college apartment at the University of Arizona in Tempe. They had a delivery service and were selling out of cookies every night. They opened their first store in Tempe in March of 2020.

The company now has franchises with ten stores open in Arizona and Utah. There are forty more stores slated to open soon in other states as well.

Samples of Dirty Dough Cookies Photo by M. Frost

The Dirty Dough Difference [from the website]

You won’t find a thicker, softer, more gooey or flavorful cookie than the ones from Dirty Dough. The “Dirty” refers to all of the fillings, mix-ins and layers that go into our special cookie process. It’s What’s Inside That Counts.

Dirty Dough cookies are delicious. The Frost Family and their staff invite everyone in the Scottsdale area to stop by the new store to check out their cookies.