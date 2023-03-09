Soy's Sushi Bar and Grill Serves Japanese Food in Murray, Utah

An Asian restaurant on State Street

Soy's Restaurant Photo by Author

Japanese foods and sushi have become very popular with many restaurants now open in the Salt Lake County area serving Japanese food. The food is prepared to be attractive and pleasing to the eye as well as tasty.

Soy's Sushi Bar and Grill is conveniently located at 4923 South State Street in Murray, Utah. It is a Japanese restaurant which is open for lunch and dinner.

They are open from Tuesday to Thursday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Their hours of operation on Friday and Saturday are from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. They are open on Sunday from 12 noon until 9:00 PM. They are closed on Mondays.

Their lunch menu includes Bento Boxes for $13.00, which have Potstickers, California Roll Sushi, Miso Soup, and Rice along with a choice of entree which can be: Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura, Tonkatsu, Chicken Curry, Teriyaki Beef, Chicken, Salmon, or Korean Short Ribs. There is also a Sushi Lunch Special.

There is a dinner menu with a variety of choices and delicious starter items.

Art You Can Eat!

Soy's Sushi Bar & Grill is one of Utah's most popular Asian inspired restaurant! We offer ocean-fresh fish with creative twists on traditional Japanese specialties. Come watch graceful art unfold before your eyes, as our sushi masters carve colorful ingredients into edible art that is totally unique, personalized, and a melt-in-your-mouth experience. [From the website]

Soy's is a comfortable dine-in restaurant which also has take out available. There is street parking in front and a parking lot in the back of the building.

They have a gallery of photos at their website which show the restaurant and many of their menu items which they serve.

[Website: https://www.soysushiutah.com/' phone 801-290-27640