A Woman in Salt Lake City, Utah, Recently Celebrated Turning 102 Years Old

Birthday Cake Photo by Author

Another Milestone Birthday For Meg Kiriyama

Miyeko Meg Mori Kiriyama had a milestone birthday when she turned 102 years old on March 4, 2023. She celebrated with a family dinner, which included her immediate family along with her sister, Selma Yagi, and brother, Floyd Mori and his wife Irene.

Meg Kiriyama at 102 Photo by Author

Meg turned 100 two years ago during the COVID pandemic. Her children and their spouses are: Lane and Arlette Kiriyama, Karen and Danny Setjo, and Glenn and Emily Kiriyama. They had intended to hold a big celebration for the occasion, but because of COVID, it turned out to be a “drive by” party with friends coming by in their cars to wish her well.

As the oldest child of eight born to Japanese immigrants from Kagoshima, Japan, Shigenobu and Kusa Mori, Meg was born in Lewiston, in Cache County, Utah. The family moved to Gunnison, Utah, and then later to Murray, Utah, where Meg attended school and graduated from Murray High School.

After World War II ended, Meg moved to Southern California, where she was married and had three children. She moved back to Utah in the 1990s and now lives in Salt Lake City.

While living in Santa Monica, California, Meg bowled regularly in a Japanese American bowling league. She started bowling again after moving to Utah where she joined a Salt Lake City Japanese American league until the COVID pandemic in 2020. She misses bowling and seeing her bowling friends.

The younger siblings of Meg who are deceased are: Shigeru Mori (killed in a plane crash while serving in the U.S. Army in the occupation of Japan in 1946) and Nobuo Mori (who died of cancer in 2000). Her other siblings who are all still living are: Tom Mori (Pleasanton, CA), Yukiko Kik Tawa (St. George, UT), Selma Yagi (Sandy, UT, Floyd Mori (Salt Lake City, UT), and Steve Mori (San Diego, CA).

Meg has twin great grandsons who are four years old and a great granddaughter now two years old who all share her birthday.

She has lived an amazing life. She continues to enjoy life and good health.