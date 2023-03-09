Zabb Thai Cuisine is an Asian Restaurant in Newport Beach, California

They have delicious food and good service

Zabb Thai Cuisine Restaurant Photo by Author

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asian which was historically known as Siam. Bangkok is the largest city and the nation's capital. Thailand has become a tourist destination and an enjoyable place to visit. There are interesting sights and customs as well as good food. The country is bordered by Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. [Wikipedia]

Thai food from Thailand has gained in popularity throughout the United States and the world. Tha restaurants are plentiful. The noodle dishes are very popular. The food is typically spicy.

Zabb Thai Cuisine is located in Newport Beach, California, at 4001 West Coast Highway. They are open from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily, but they stay open later on Fridays and Saturdays and close at 9:30 PM.

The restaurant is known for delicious food and great service with a nice ambiance.

They serve Meat, Poultry, Vegan, Vegetarian, and Seafood dishes of different varieties. It is Thai and Asian food using quality ingredients.

Some of the favorite menu items at Zabb Thai Cuisine are: Lemon Chicken, Chicken Satay, Sarong Shrimp, Yellow Curry, and Vegan Pad Thai.

Zabb Thai Cuisine in Newport Beach is a good place for dining in on Thai and Asian food. They also offer ordering online for carryout and delivery.

The Thai word Zabb means tasty, delicious, and full of flavors. It is derived from the northeastern part of Thailand.

There are other restaurants located in various parts of California with the same name.

[Website: https://www.zabbthaicuisinenb.com/; phone 949-432-5443[