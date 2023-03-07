BYU Theatre Ballet Will Perform This Weekend, March 9-11, 2023

On the BYU Campus in Provo, Utah

Brigham Young University Sign Photo by Author

The Brigham Young University (BYU) Theatre Ballet is the premier ballet performing group at BYU. They put on an excellent show last weekend, March 2-4. They will be showcasing their talents in dance again this weekend at the Richards Building on the BYU Campus in Provo, Utah.

The performances on March 9 and 10 will be at 7:30 PM with the Saturday, March 11 performance being a matinee at 2:00 PM.

BYU Department of Dance Photo by Author

The show is billed as ALL ARPINO NIGHT. It features the choreography of the famous ballet choreographer, Gerald Arpino. It celebrates his 100 year birthday. The aritstic directors for the show are Ashley Parov and Shayla Bott. There is live piano accompaniment by Amalie Simper for part of the show.

Gerald Arpino, who was born in 1923 and died in 2008, was the co-founder, resident choreographer, and artistic director of the Joffrey Ballet. His ballets comprise one-third of the repertoire of the Joffrey Ballet. They are performed by ballet companies around the world. With permission from the Gerold Arpino Foundation, BYU Theatre Ballet features three Arpino works in these shows. Birthday Variations, Viva Vivaldi, and Reflections are the three works.

BYU Theatre Ballet has been invited to perform Viva Vivaldi in September 2023 at the Gerald Arpino Centennial Celebration in Chicago, Illinois.

For anyone who enjoys ballet and wants to see professional level ballet performed by BYU students, this is a good chance to see an excellent show on the BYU campus in Provo this weekend. The tickets are reasonable, and the show is excellent.

[Reference: https://dance.byu.edu/; https://arpinofoundation.org/centennial]