Salt Lake City, UT

Pho Hong Chau is a Vietnamese Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

S. F. Mori

Located in Chinatown in South Salt Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIIj6_0l9p8LSn00
Vietnamese and Asian RestaurantPhoto byAuthor

Pho Hong Chau is a Vietnamese restaurant located at 3790 South State Street, Suite 26, in the Chinatown section of South Salt Lake.

Anyone who enjoys Vietnamese or other Asian food is invited to stop by. For those who are shopping at the Chinatown Market or Mall, Pho Hong Chau is one of many restaurants available in that area. Pho Hong Chau invites everyone to come by and try their food. They are happy to do take out and pick up orders as well as dine in.

Their menu items are mostly soups and noodles. They also have Fried Rice and various Stir-Fried dishes including Tofu and Noodles.

The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays but is open on Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. It is open on Sundays from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

They have classic Vietnamese dishes with modern interpretations. They pride themselves in using quality fresh ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288ffd_0l9p8LSn00
Chinatown EntrancePhoto byAuthor

The main entrance to the Chinatown section of South Salt Lake is on State Street at 3390 South. Their large Chinese gate greets visitors, shoppers, and diners. The 5.7 acre shopping and business community was developed with an Asian and Chinese theme. The founders wanted to bring greater awareness of Asian cultures to Utah.

There is a rapidly growing population in Utah of people with Asian and Pacific Islander heritage. This is a place where they and anyone interested in Asian culture, goods, and dining can enjoy. There are many restaurants and retail shops as well as a large supermarket.

This section of Salt Lake City is not only a place for local residents to enjoy, but it is a tourist attraction as well.

[Website: https://www.phohongchau.com/; Phone:(801) 906-8858; http://www.saltlakechinatown.com/]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# dining# eating# Asian food# Vietnamese

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
3K followers

More from S. F. Mori

Murray, UT

Soy's Sushi Bar and Grill Serves Japanese Food in Murray, Utah

Japanese foods and sushi have become very popular with many restaurants now open in the Salt Lake County area serving Japanese food. The food is prepared to be attractive and pleasing to the eye as well as tasty.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Woman in Salt Lake City, Utah, Recently Celebrated Turning 102 Years Old

Miyeko Meg Mori Kiriyama had a milestone birthday when she turned 102 years old on March 4, 2023. She celebrated with a family dinner, which included her immediate family along with her sister, Selma Yagi, and brother, Floyd Mori and his wife Irene.

Read full story
2 comments
Newport Beach, CA

Zabb Thai Cuisine is an Asian Restaurant in Newport Beach, California

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asian which was historically known as Siam. Bangkok is the largest city and the nation's capital. Thailand has become a tourist destination and an enjoyable place to visit. There are interesting sights and customs as well as good food. The country is bordered by Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. [Wikipedia]

Read full story
Park City, UT

Dugins West Has Two Locations For Shopping in Park City, Utah

Dugins West is a specialty store in Park City, Utah, which was opened in 1984 by Robert Dugins. It is located at 425 Main Street in the heart of the historic town of Park City. The second location is at 352 Main Street.

Read full story
Provo, UT

BYU Theatre Ballet Will Perform This Weekend, March 9-11, 2023

The Brigham Young University (BYU) Theatre Ballet is the premier ballet performing group at BYU. They put on an excellent show last weekend, March 2-4. They will be showcasing their talents in dance again this weekend at the Richards Building on the BYU Campus in Provo, Utah.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Parker Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, Will Perform Emma

Parker Theatre is a nonprofit 501c3 organization which was founded in 1985 by Thomas W. Parker and Joanne M. Parker. The theatre is located at 3605 South State Street in what was once the Avalon Theatre.

Read full story
1 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Asian American and Pacific Islander Community Leaders Met With a White House Representative

Leaders from within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) groups in Utah met with a representative from the White House recently in Salt Lake City, Utah. Erika L. Moritsugu is a Deputy Assistant to the President and is the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Senior Liaison for the White House. Moritsugu has been an attorney in Washington, D.C. She brings experience and expertise to the Administration.

Read full story
1 comments

Some Links Provided In Emails and Texts Are Questionable

Cell phones have become absolutely essential for most adults and many children throughout the world. They are used for all types of transactions besides just as phones. One of their many uses is to send and receive emails. Most people are looking at their phones for hours each day.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

MR. RICE Asian Food To Go Has Opened in South Salt Lake

It is in the Chinatown section of Salt Lake City, Utah. There is a new restaurant which has recently opened in the Chinatown section of South Salt Lake City called MR RICE Asian Food To Go. Their address is 3390 South State Street. They are very close to the Chinatown Market inside of the mall.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Grand Opening in Scottsdale of a New Dirty Dough Cookie Store

The new Dirty Dough Cookie Store located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, in Scottsdale, Arizona, opened for business around the time of the Super Bowl. They are holding a GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION on Saturday, March 4, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Crown Burgers Started Doing Business in Salt Lake City, Utah

They are still selling hamburgers at their original location. Delicious hamburgers and other food may be enjoyed at Crown Burgers in Salt Lake City and throughout other parts of Utah.

Read full story
4 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Dirty Dough Cookies Store Grand Opening (Updated Information) in Scottsdale, Arizona

The owners of the Dirty Dough Cookie Store franchise in Scottsdale, Arizona, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, started selling cookies on the weekend of the Super Bowl.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Iceberg Drive Inn is a Good Place For Shakes and Hamburgers in Utah

The original location of the Iceberg Drive Inn Restaurants is at 3900 South 900 East in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they are still operating and serving their delicious shakes and other menu items. Shakes are not the only thing they serve, but they are famous for their shakes.

Read full story
5 comments
Orange County, CA

El Pollo Loco Features Grilled Chicken Cooked Mexican Style

They have several locations in Orange County, California. El Pollo Loco is a good place to get tasty grilled chicken. For people who enjoy eating chicken, this is a restaurant that has many locations in California with several in Orange County and other parts of Southern California. They have restaurants in Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Santa Ana, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Tustin, among others.

Read full story
14 comments
Provo, UT

BYU Ballet Dance Performances Are Slated For March 2023

Brigham Young University (BYU) ballet dancers will be performing in their Ballet in Concert shows over the next two weekends on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah. There will be evening performances in the Richards Building, Dance Studio Theatre on Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 PM. They will also be performing on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, at 7:30 PM with a matinee show on Saturday, March 11 at 2:00 PM.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Meet Fresh Is A New Place To Get Asian Desserts in Salt Lake City, Utah

Meet Fresh is a restaurant which serves Asian desserts mostly representing Taiwan. They were established in 2007 and are now located in fifteen states of the USA. A new Meet Fresh location has been recently opened in the Chinatown section of Salt Lake City at 3390 South State Street #32.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Japanese American National Museum Will Have A New Camp Exhibit in March 2023

It is about Japanese American youth in World War II. The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) was founded by a group of Japanese Americans who were interested in preserving and sharing their history. The mission was to enhance appreciation for the ethnic and cultural diversity in the United States by documenting the stories of Americans of Japanese ancestry.

Read full story
2 comments
Park City, UT

O'Shucks Bar and Grill / Ahh Sushi Restaurant Has Locations in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah

The original location of O'Shucks Bar and Grill is on the Historic Main Street in Park City, Utah. They have been in business there for 29 years. They are open daily from 10:00 AM until 1:00 AM. They have become a favorite for locals to enjoy their burgers, wings, and drinks.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

A Grand Opening Will Be Held At The Dirty Dough Cookie Store in Scottsdale, Arizona

Specialty cookies are becoming very popular as desserts and snacks as well as to give as gifts. A new cookie company in the United States is Dirty Dough. Some people may question their choice of the name, Dirty Dough, but they have their reasons. They don't make plain cookies. They have various fillings and add-ins which make their delicious cookies unique inside and out.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy