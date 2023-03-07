Pho Hong Chau is a Vietnamese Restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah

Located in Chinatown in South Salt Lake

Vietnamese and Asian Restaurant Photo by Author

Pho Hong Chau is a Vietnamese restaurant located at 3790 South State Street, Suite 26, in the Chinatown section of South Salt Lake.

Anyone who enjoys Vietnamese or other Asian food is invited to stop by. For those who are shopping at the Chinatown Market or Mall, Pho Hong Chau is one of many restaurants available in that area. Pho Hong Chau invites everyone to come by and try their food. They are happy to do take out and pick up orders as well as dine in.

Their menu items are mostly soups and noodles. They also have Fried Rice and various Stir-Fried dishes including Tofu and Noodles.

The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays but is open on Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. It is open on Sundays from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

They have classic Vietnamese dishes with modern interpretations. They pride themselves in using quality fresh ingredients.

Chinatown Entrance Photo by Author

The main entrance to the Chinatown section of South Salt Lake is on State Street at 3390 South. Their large Chinese gate greets visitors, shoppers, and diners. The 5.7 acre shopping and business community was developed with an Asian and Chinese theme. The founders wanted to bring greater awareness of Asian cultures to Utah.

There is a rapidly growing population in Utah of people with Asian and Pacific Islander heritage. This is a place where they and anyone interested in Asian culture, goods, and dining can enjoy. There are many restaurants and retail shops as well as a large supermarket.

This section of Salt Lake City is not only a place for local residents to enjoy, but it is a tourist attraction as well.

[Website: https://www.phohongchau.com/; Phone:(801) 906-8858; http://www.saltlakechinatown.com/]