Parker Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, Will Perform Emma

From the novel by Jane Austen

Parker Theatre Photo by Author

Parker Theatre is a nonprofit 501c3 organization which was founded in 1985 by Thomas W. Parker and Joanne M. Parker. The theatre is located at 3605 South State Street in what was once the Avalon Theatre.

The theatre known as City Rep had put on performances previously in Abravanel Hall, Kingsbury Hall, and the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. They had a theatre in the ZCMI Mall and eventually moved to the Utah Theatre in 1988 until that was sold in 1992. They moved to a former furniture building on State Street followed in 2007 by a temporary location at the former Ballet West Training Center.

They were able to find a permanent home in June of 2011 with the purchase of the historic Avalon movie theatre on State Street. They opened there in April of 2012 after extensive remodeling.

Parker Theatre opened an old fashion 1930s style soda foundation for their concessions in 2016. The organization purchased the building north of the theatre in 2018 and made a lobby, classroom, and theatre where they host after school theatre programs, summer camps, and smaller performances.

EMMA is being performed now at the Parker Theatre. The novel by Jane Austen has been adapted by Michael Bloom.

The performances of Emma at the Parker Theatre will be on Friday 10, and 17 at 7:30 PM. There will be Saturday performances on March 11, and 18 with matinees at 3:30 PM and evening shows at 7:30 PM. The show runs approximately 130 minutes with a 15 minute intermission. They opened with performances on March 3 and 4.

The ticket prices are very reasonable for live theatre in the area. Adult tickets are $27 with children priced at $18 for 4-17 years. The show is recommended for ages six and up. No babies or toddlers will be admitted.

[Website: https://www.parkertheatre.com]