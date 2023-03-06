Utah Asian American and Pacific Islander Community Leaders Met With a White House Representative

It took place in Salt Lake City, Utah

AAPI Leaders Meeting Photo by Image is author's

Leaders from within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) groups in Utah met with a representative from the White House recently in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Erika L. Moritsugu is a Deputy Assistant to the President and is the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Senior Liaison for the White House. Moritsugu has been an attorney in Washington, D.C. She brings experience and expertise to the Administration.

Before her appointment with the White House, Moritsutu was the Vice President of National Partnership for Women and Families. She has spent her career fighting for social justice and the empowerment of communities and individuals.

She had previously served as the Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations under Secretary Julian Castro in the Obama Administration. She had served as the General Counsel for Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois. She also previously worked on committees or staff for former Senator Daniel Akaka of Hawaii and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, both of whom have passed away.

Also meeting with the Utah group of community leaders was Christine Chen, who is the Executive Director for APIA (Asian and Pacific Islander American) Vote in Washington, D.C. APIA Vote works to help get citizens to vote. Chen hosted the dinner meeting.

The two leaders from Washington, D.C. had been interested in meeting with and becoming acquainted with some of the leaders within the AAPI community in Utah. It was an opportunity to share ideas and to have a chance for their concerns to be made known to the Administration and government officials.

