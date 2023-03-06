Some Links Provided In Emails and Texts Are Questionable

All types of people may be providing links

Cell Phone Photo by Author

Cell phones have become absolutely essential for most adults and many children throughout the world. They are used for all types of transactions besides just as phones. One of their many uses is to send and receive emails. Most people are looking at their phones for hours each day.

Emails became a way to communicate with friends and family members in an efficient, quick, and easy manner without having to wait for snail mail or to talk on the phone. The emails have been used by many companies, organizations, and individuals to contact people with important messages. Text messages are also now used regularly each day.

The emails have also become a method of choice for scammers and dishonest people who are trying to cheat people out of their hard-earned money. They may target senior citizens who may or may not have money to spare or lose. No one wants to lose money to scammers, but it may be easy to become a victim.

Money Photo by Author

The emails or text messages from scammers may look as if they are from legitimate companies, The dishonest people doing these criminal acts may be using actual company logos to make their messages look honest. The emails and texts may even look as it they are from government agencies, banks, or other financial institutions.

Notices have been sent from banks warning their customers not to give out personal information or click on any suspicious links even if the email looks real and legitimate.

Many people may be receiving text messages which say that Amazon has put a hold on their account. Best Buy, PayPal, Venmo, and others have also been impersonated through emails and texts. People are often asked to click on a link to clear up the matter of their account or a charge which they say is pending.

With so many people having Amazon or other accounts, scammers may be taking the chance that the person receiving the email or text will have an account. The normal reaction is to want to clear up the problem by clicking on the link as requested. That may give access to the scammers to start their work of taking money from innocent and unsuspecting people.

The best advice is to ignore suspicious emails completely. Delete them or report them to the authorities or the company.

Definitely do not click on any links provided in suspicious emails.



[There is much information on the Internet about reporting scams.]