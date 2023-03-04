Grand Opening in Scottsdale of a New Dirty Dough Cookie Store

Saturday, March 4, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM

Dirty Dough Cookie Logo Photo by M. Frost

The new Dirty Dough Cookie Store located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, in Scottsdale, Arizona, opened for business around the time of the Super Bowl. They are holding a GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION on Saturday, March 4, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM.

Dirty Dough is a company which was started in the kitchen of a college apartment at the University of Arizona in Tempe. They began in November 2018 with a delivery service. They were selling out of cookies every night. The first store was opened in Tempe in March of 2020.

Grand Opening Information Photo by M. Frost

For the Grand Opening, Dirty Dough will be offering free cookies to the first 100 visitors who come to the store in Scottsdale. They also are giving free drinks to people who leave a google review.

Grand Opening Photo by M. Frost

The company started franchising and now has ten stores open with forty more due to open soon. The current open stores are in Arizona and Utah, but other states will have Dirty Dough Cookies before long.

Dirty Dough Cookie Samples Photo by M. Frost

The Dirty Dough Difference [from the website]

You won’t find a thicker, softer, more gooey or flavorful cookie than the ones from Dirty Dough. The “Dirty” refers to all of the fillings, mix-ins and layers that go into our special cookie process. It’s What’s Inside That Counts.

For anyone in the area of Scottsdale, come by to check out the delicious cookies and to visit with the owners and staff of Dirty Dough.