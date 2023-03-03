Dirty Dough Cookies Store Grand Opening (Updated Information) in Scottsdale, Arizona

The time has been changed to start at 10:00 AM

Grand Opening of Dirty Dough Photo by M. Frost

The owners of the Dirty Dough Cookie Store franchise in Scottsdale, Arizona, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, started selling cookies on the weekend of the Super Bowl.

Their Grand Opening has been slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023. They have changed the time to start at 10:00 AM.

They are offering free cookies to the first 100 visitors who come to the Dirty Dough store that day. They also are giving free drinks to people who leave a google review.

Dirty Dough Grand Opening Photo by M. Frost

Dirty Dough is the name of a new cookie company which started in an apartment kitchen at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. It began as a delivery only service in November 2018. The cookies became so popular that they sold out every night.

The first store front opening was in Tempe in March of 2020.The company started franchising and now has ten stores open with forty more due to open soon. The current open stores are in Arizona and Utah, but other states will have Dirty Dough Cookies before long as well.

Dirty Dough Cookies Photo by M. Frost

The Dirty Dough Difference [from the website]

You won’t find a thicker, softer, more gooey or flavorful cookie than the ones from Dirty Dough. The “Dirty” refers to all of the fillings, mix-ins and layers that go into our special cookie process. It’s What’s Inside That Counts.

Dirty Dough believes the best people and the best cookies go deeper than what you see on the outside. Their cookies are pretty inside as well as outside.

Anyone in the Scottsdale area will be welcome to come to the Grand Opening or stop by any time to check out these delicious cookies.