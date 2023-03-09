El Pollo Loco Features Grilled Chicken Cooked Mexican Style

They have several locations in Orange County, California
El Pollo Loco is a good place to get tasty grilled chicken. For people who enjoy eating chicken, this is a restaurant that has many locations in California with several in Orange County and other parts of Southern California. They have restaurants in Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Santa Ana, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Tustin, among others.
Their three locations in Lake Forest are: 21212 Bake Parkway, 23601 El Toro Road, and 20163 Lake Forest Drive.
El Pollo Loco was the dream of a young enterprising man in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico. Pancho Ochoa had a love for grilled chicken and started selling his Mexican style chicken to the community in 1975.
He used cherished family recipes which had been handed down through generations. He grilled citrus marinated chicken with garlic and spices.
Pancho had moved to California. He sold everything to start his first restaurant in his former shoe store. The first El Pollo Loco Restaurant was on Alvarado Street in Los Angeles, California, in 1980. His chicken was an immediate hit and became a local favorite.
There are now around 500 franchises of the restaurants.
Their menu items include: Fire Grilled Chicken, Street Tacos, Tostadas, Burritos, Bowls, Soups, Salads, Drinks, and Salsa.
They have Family Dinners, Chicken Meals, Combos, and Kids Meals.
Their food is also good for parties, and they do catering.
