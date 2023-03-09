El Pollo Loco Features Grilled Chicken Cooked Mexican Style

They have several locations in Orange County, California

El Pollo Loco Restaurant Photo by Author

El Pollo Loco is a good place to get tasty grilled chicken. For people who enjoy eating chicken, this is a restaurant that has many locations in California with several in Orange County and other parts of Southern California. They have restaurants in Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Santa Ana, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Tustin, among others.

Their three locations in Lake Forest are: 21212 Bake Parkway, 23601 El Toro Road, and 20163 Lake Forest Drive.

El Pollo Loco was the dream of a young enterprising man in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico. Pancho Ochoa had a love for grilled chicken and started selling his Mexican style chicken to the community in 1975.

He used cherished family recipes which had been handed down through generations. He grilled citrus marinated chicken with garlic and spices.

Pancho had moved to California. He sold everything to start his first restaurant in his former shoe store. The first El Pollo Loco Restaurant was on Alvarado Street in Los Angeles, California, in 1980. His chicken was an immediate hit and became a local favorite.

There are now around 500 franchises of the restaurants.

El Pollo Loco Sign Photo by Author

Their menu items include: Fire Grilled Chicken, Street Tacos, Tostadas, Burritos, Bowls, Soups, Salads, Drinks, and Salsa.

They have Family Dinners, Chicken Meals, Combos, and Kids Meals.

El POllo Loco Menu Photo by Author

A message from the website for El Pollo Loco states:

Why we do what we do. We believe that good food feeds more than just our appetites. It nourishes the soul. Good food brings us together. And connects us to something larger than ourselves. We believe that sitting down and sharing a meal prepared with time, love, and quality ingredients makes us all feel like family. And when that happens, the world is a better place.

Their food is also good for parties, and they do catering.

[Website: https://www.elpolloloco.com/]