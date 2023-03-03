A Grand Opening Will Be Held At The Dirty Dough Cookie Store in Scottsdale, Arizona

The date is Saturday, March 4, 2023

Dirty Dough Grand Opening Photo by M. Frost

Specialty cookies are becoming very popular as desserts and snacks as well as to give as gifts. A new cookie company in the United States is Dirty Dough.

Some people may question their choice of the name, Dirty Dough, but they have their reasons. They don't make plain cookies. They have various fillings and add-ins which make their delicious cookies unique inside and out.

Dirty Dough Cookies Photo by M. Frost

A new Dirty Dough Cookie store has just opened in Scottsdale, Arizona, at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway. They will have a GRAND OPENING which is slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM.

Although the business started in an apartment kitchen at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, where they took orders to deliver the cookies, the Dirty Dough Cookie Company is now franchising stores. They have stores open now and opening soon in Arizona and Utah, but other stores are scheduled to be opening in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The owners started in November 2018 to bake cookies and take orders. The cookies were so popular that they were selling out every night. The first store opened in Tempe in March of 2020.

The cookies are becoming very popular. Although they say they are not trying to win a beauty contest with their cookies, they do make cookies which are pretty and delicious.

The Dirty Dough Mission Statement is: To find joy and fulfillment, despite life's dirtiness, for ourselves and others. To them, the letters in the word DIRTY mean:

D Dependable - We take ownership in all things. We do what we say we will do when we say we will do it.

I Intentionally Passionate - We love what we do and always focus on a bigger purpose intentionally.

R Relationships - We put people first. The right relationships bring joy to life and the ability to achieve all goals.

T Thoughtfully Optimistic - We don't expect perfection. We find joy in growth and face challenges with positivity.

Y Yearn for Knowledge - We are always learning. Anything is possible with the right knowledge. [from the website]

The word DIRTY and the letters it contains have good meanings which make Dirty Dough a good name for delicious cookies.

Dirty Dough cookies are becoming popular wherever they open stores. The cookies are also available for delivery orders online.

[Website: https://dirtydoughcookies.com/]