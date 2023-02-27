Park Hotel is on Main Street in Park City, Utah

It is a central location in the middle of town

Park Hotel Photo by Author

The Park Hotel located in the heart of the Historic Main Street of Park City, Utah, is a Victorian themed getaway. They are actually the Park Hotel Condominiums, which have one bedroom suites with resort amenities such as exercise equipment, hot tub, and an on-site Thai restaurant.

They have daily housekeeping and laundry facilities as well as ski lockers available for guests. There is free Wi-Fi in the units and limited off-site parking.

Within walking distance of several minutes from the Park Hotel are: Park City Museum, Park City Mountain Resort, Town Ski Lift, and Payday Express Life as well as all the shops and restaurants of downtown Park City. Besides the restaurant in the Park Hotel, there are many restaurants within a short walk. Some of the closest restaurants are Davanza's Pizza, Atticus Coffee, Butchers Chop House and Bar, 710 Bodega, and No Name Saloon.

The Salt Lake City International Airport is about a 45 minute drive.

The Park Hotel is family friendly, and kids stay free. They have kitchens with all the necessities for cooking meals, including microwaves, coffee makers, and toasters. The one bedroom and one bathroom units have a shower/bathtub combination and provide a hair dryer and free toiletries.

The units have a living room with a DVD player and TV with cable channels. There is a separate dining area. They do not allow pets except for service animals. It is a smoke-free property.

Park City Mountain Photo by Author

For tourists and visitors traveling to Park City, Utah, to enjoy the snow and sports who want more room than a regular hotel room, the Park Hotel Condominiums may be a good option.

[Website: https://www.parkhotelparkcity.com/]