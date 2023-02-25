Montgomery-Lee Fine Art Is On Main Street in Park City, Utah

It is a place to visit for a change of pace

Montgomery Lee Fine Art Photo by Author

Skiers, snowboarders, and other winter sports enthusiasts have been visiting Park City by the thousands over the weekends during this Winter season. With the record snowfalls which have been experienced in Utah, tourists and local residents have been walking the Main Street of Park City after their winter recreation is over for the day.

Along with the many restaurants and shops of various types along the Historic Main Street, there is a place to enjoy Fine Art.

Montgomery-Lee Fine Art Gallery has been in business for over 27 years in Park City. It is a family owned gallery with Linda Lee and Jennifer Lee-Fargo serving customers and representing outstanding artists. It is one of Utah's premier art galleries.

The clients and customers of Montgomery-Lee Fine Art Gallery have returned over and over to the gallery over the years to look at and purchase the unique offerings presented from many artists. They feature impressionistic and realistic paintings and sculptures from nationally recognized artists as well as new artists.

These comments are from the website:

“This is a wonderful gallery for the first-time buyer, or the seasoned collector. We don’t expect our customers to purchase just one piece of art. Instead we often see them over and over throughout the years. We value those relationships.” — Jennifer Lee Fargo

“While we appreciate all forms of art, we would be proud to have any of these in our own homes.”

— Linda Lee

Main Street in Park City, Utah Photo by Author

The Historic Main Street in Park City is a place for tourists, visitors, and locals to enjoy any time of the day. Montgomery-Lee Fine Art is one of the fine businesses located there.

[Website: https://montgomeryleefineart.com]