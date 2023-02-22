Gazen Japanese Restaurant is in Los Angeles at Little Tokyo

It is in a section of the city with many Asian businesses

Gazen Japanese Restaurant Photo by Image is author's

There are many fine restaurants in the area of Los Angeles, California, where Japanese cuisine is served. Japanese restaurants are plentiful in a part of Los Angeles called Little Tokyo where the Japanese Village Plaza is located. Some restaurants are small and cozy while others are larger and fancier.

A popular restaurant just outside one of the entrances to the Japanese Village Plaza and across the street from the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) is called Gazen. They are located at 362 East First Street, Los Angeles.

The sign on their building says Gazen Japanese Cuisine Izakaya.

We are a Japanese owned-and-run restaurant that specializes in approachable fine-casual fare. For the daytime we have an assortment of single-person set lunches, whereas for dinner we serve primarily share-oriented small (and not-so-small!) plates to be enjoyed... [From the website]

The Gazen Restaurant has authentic Japanese cuisine with a blending for American tastes. Their homemade tofu dishes are very popular with several varieties and a Signature Tofu Sampler.

They have cold and hot appetizers, fried food, and grilled food as well as sushi of many types. They have Kobe style beef, chicken, and pork dishes.

The Gazen Restaurant is open daily at 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM for lunch. Then they are open for dinner from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM except for closing on Friday and Saturday nights at 10:00 PM.

This is a popular restaurant to visit with great Japanese food. People going to the Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo would find it a pleasant experience to have lunch or dinner at the Gazen Restaurant.

[Website: e-k-c.co.jp; https://www.yelp.com/biz/izakaya-gazen-los-angeles-4]