The Harlem Globetrotters Will Come To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

They will put on a show in February

Vivint Smart Home Arena Photo by Image is author's

People in Utah will have the chance to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Salt Lake City at the Vivint Arena on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The Harlem Globetrotters are an American exhibition basketball team. They combine athleticism, theater, and comedy in their style of play. Over the years, they have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories, mostly against deliberately ineffective opponents... [Wikipedia]

The Globetrotters started in 1926 on the South Side of Chicago. All the original players were raised there. They began as the Savoy Big Five. They were a team of Black American players who were an attraction of the Savoy Ballroom as they played exhibitions before dances.

Abe Saperstein became involved with them as manager and promoter. They were called the "New York Harlem Globe Trotters" in 1929. Harlem was considered as the center of Black American culture at the time.

They have become famous and popular as they have toured throughout the world. They put on an entertaining show while highlighting their athleticism and expertise with basketball.

Vivint Arena started out as the Delta Center in 1991 and later became the EnergySolutions Arena and Vivint Smart Home Arena. They are the home of the Utah Jazz NBA team but often have other events scheduled when the Jazz are not playing home games.

It has recently been announced that the Vivint Arena will be returning to their original name as the Delta Center after Delta Air Lines re-purchased the naming rights to the arena. The name change back to the Delta Center is to take effect on July 1, 2023. That date coincides with the Utah Jazz's 50th season anniversary.

The Harlem Globetrotters game on February 27 will start at 7:00 PM. Tickets range in price from $43 to $251.

[Website for tickets: https://vivintarena.ticketsoffice.org/tickets/5358088/the-harlem-globetrotters-tickets-mon-feb-27-2023-vivint-arena]